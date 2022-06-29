Short Line Railways Receive a Boost

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2022

More investment is on the way for short line rail through the Government of Saskatchewan's Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP).

The SRIP grants of $530,000 will assist with track upgrades and expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, bridge maintenance, track rehabilitations and more.

"We recognize the importance of the short line rail industry and the vital role it plays in supporting our provincial supply chain," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Rail provides an important transportation link in moving agricultural goods and other products in and out of the province."

Funding will be allocated based on the amount of track each railway owns, with small track networks to receive at least $25,000.

Funding allocations for 2022-23:

Southern Rails Cooperative: $25,000

Carlton Trail Railway: $37,515

Red Coat Road & Rail: $25,000

Great Western Railway: $129,909

Thunder Rail: $25,000

Wheatland Rail: $25,000

Torch River Rail: $25,000

Great Sandhills Railway: $43,089

Last Mountain Railway: $29,155

Stewart Southern Railway: $28,297

Long Creek Railroad: $25,000

Big Sky Rail: $87,035

Northern Lights Rail: $25,000

"The financial support we have received from the provincial government is welcome not only to our operations, but for the efficient operations of the network of short line rail in the province," AGT Foods the parent company to Mobil Grain and Big Sky Rail President and CEO Murad Al-Katib said. "This funding helps maintain and improve our infrastructure, which ensures safe and efficient rail service which is critical to support producers as well as exporters of agricultural and other commodity products across Saskatchewan."

Grants will be provided to all 13 short lines, with the province providing up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

There are 13 provincially regulated short line railways in Saskatchewan that operate on 2,122 kilometres of track, primarily transporting grain.

-30-

For more information, contact: