SaskTel donating $50,000 to Ukrainian Canadian Congress to support Ukrainians settling in Saskatchewan

June 29, 2022

SaskTel today announced, that it is making a one-time donation of $50,000 to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan (UCC) to help support Ukrainians coming to Saskatchewan to escape the conflict in their home country. SaskTel's donation is comprised of contributions from SaskTel, its employees, and the SaskTel Pioneers.

"Our government is committed to welcoming as many Ukrainians as possible to Saskatchewan, and SaskTel's donation to the UCC will help these newcomers settle in our safe and friendly province," Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said. "Additionally, to help keep them connected during these difficult times, SaskTel is introducing a special offer that will provide Ukrainians settling in Saskatchewan with free prepaid wireless service until the end of September."

"At SaskTel, we recognize how fortunate we all are to live and work in our wonderful province and we are pleased to provide this donation to the UCC as they tirelessly work to ensure Ukrainian's coming to Saskatchewan have what they need to acclimatize to life away from their home," SaskTel President and CEO Doug Burnett said.

"We at UCC Saskatchewan are very grateful for this generous donation from SaskTel," Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan President Elena Krueger said. "These funds will make an important contribution to assisting Ukrainian families arriving to our province to access essentials such as food, clothing, and safe shelter, while they heal from the traumatic experiences they've all endured."

SaskTel also announced today, that it will continue to automatically waive all international text message fees and long-distance charges for SaskTel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business calls and text messages made from Canada to Ukraine until September 30, 2022.

Ukrainians settling in Saskatchewan can visit any SaskTel Store to take advantage of the special prepaid offer. Offer available from July 4 - September 30, 2022. Some conditions apply.

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.4 million customer connections including 639,000 wireless accesses, 289,000 wireline network accesses, 289,000 internet accesses, 114,000 maxTV subscribers, and 81,000 security monitoring customers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,400 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.

