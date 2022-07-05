Document Automation Company Appara Launches AI-Powered Will & Estate Tool in British Columbia
Appara Wills gives B.C.-based estate planners and lawyers a new suite of AI-driven tools to draft and manage customizable will and estate documents.
We wanted to make sure our users could customize documents to match their practice and precedents.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appara, Canada’s leading professional records management and document automation solution, is announcing the launch of its new digital will and estate product, Appara Wills.
— Kurt McFee, COO of Appara
Designed for lawyers and estate planners, Appara Wills enables paperless execution of fully customizable will and estate documents for users with British Columbia-based clients. In December 2021, B.C. became the first Canadian province to give electronic wills the same legal force as pen-and-paper wills, paving the way for simpler, easier execution of will and estate documents.
Appara Wills leverages the same artificial intelligence engine behind Appara’s Corporate products to instantly auto-draft wills and related estate documents, including mirror wills, representation agreements, enduring power of attorney agreements, reporting letters, planning letters, and more. These options are available for all users based in British Columbia; users in other Canadian provinces and territories have access to a blank template or can upload their own custom templates. B.C. users can also customize Appara’s default will and estate documents with their own precedent clauses, enabling them to address almost any estate planning scenario.
Each document and template in Appara Wills is customizable. Users can customize documents with their firm’s logo or letterhead to create a seamless, branded client experience, and all letters are addressed to the client by default.
Users can add multiple beneficiaries to the same will, and even specify each beneficiary’s relationship to the testator. There’s also an option to auto-draft a mirror will once the relationships are set, enabling fast and easy creation of two identical wills for a married couple.
The entire will creation process features a simple and convenient step-by-step guide for adding custom information; at the end of this process, the software will automatically generate documents like Reporting Letters, Enduring Power of Attorney agreements, and the Last Will and Testament.
Appara Wills enables error-free will creation; the app’s artificial intelligence automatically issues warnings if it detects any missing fields, so users can ensure no detail is overlooked. Any changes can be universally applied across related documents; if a change is made to one partner’s will, for instance, it can be quickly and easily applied to the other partner’s will.
With Appara Wills, users can set up a document in advance and then drop in client information, like birth dates, as the information is provided. Once the documents are ready for client review, users can email them as Microsoft Word documents directly from the Appara Wills application – no more switching between apps or screens.
Users can also optionally request to use eSignatures for lawyers’ letters. Once configured, the eSigning integrations in the “Closing” tab will enable testators and witnesses to digitally sign documents while on a videoconferencing call with their estate planner or lawyer. This means faster and easier closing for lawyers and estate planners, and a seamless, convenient experience for testators and witnesses.
Plus, users who already have the free Appara Records product can instantly associate documents with an existing client record using the “write to records book/ write to minute book” feature, enabling more streamlined records management.
“We’ve heard from clients that it’s too difficult to customize will and estate documents in other products to meet their practice’s needs,” says Kurt McFee, Chief Operating Officer of Appara. “We wanted to make sure our users could customize documents to match their practice and precedents.”
For more information or to book a free trial of Appara Wills, visit https://appara.ai/contact or email sales@appara.ai.
____
About Appara
Appara: One platform for everything a law firm does.
As practicing lawyers, our founders saw firsthand how a lack of advanced technology was hindering our growth. We were frustrated with the state of legal technology, and we were tired of repeating work in multiple places.
What our firms needed was a records management tool with a built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help us streamline our records management processes. But the solution we wanted didn’t exist. So we built it, and we called it Appara.
Kurt McFee
Paige Solutions Ltd.
+1 604-839-4645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn