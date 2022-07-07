UnifyCloud Expands its Partner Network with Uruguay-based Arnaldo C. Castro SA
UnifyCloud and Arnaldo C. Castro – accelerating digital transformation and reinforcing customer relationships
REDWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly-growing international cloud solutions provider and ISV that developed the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate cloud modernization and migration from start to finish, is thrilled to announce its most recent partnership with fellow 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree Arnaldo C. Castro SA, a company with services focused on infrastructure migration, application and data modernization, digital transformation and managed services support and administration.
— Heber Perez, Arnaldo C. Castro SA
A four-time winner of Microsoft Uruguay Partner of the Year, Arnaldo C. Castro SA continues to extend its position as one of the top-performing cloud solution providers in the region by leveraging the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the journey to the cloud and optimize cloud and hybrid environments post-migration. With over 84 years of experience in the technology field, Arnaldo C. Castro SA is uniquely positioned to anticipate and understand technology trends and clearly sees that embracing the cloud is the most efficient path to drive innovation. Arnaldo C. Castro’s goal is to add value to business management processes, offering the latest and best developments in infrastructure, information and communication technologies, with comprehensive solutions and professional services.
“I can’t wait to see how the combined experience of Arnaldo C. Castro SA and the power of the CloudAtlas platform can elevate the delivery of business services and accelerate the journey to the cloud for Arnaldo C. Castro’s customers,” says Marc Pinotti, co-founder and CEO of UnifyCloud. “With such a deep history of innovation Arnaldo C. Castro has vast experience and CloudAtlas is a powerful new tool in their arsenal to deliver successful engagements and add value at every step.”
With this partnership, Arnaldo C. Castro SA will drive growth by accelerating assessment times, focusing on building strategy, and delivering new services to their customers with monitoring and management of on-premises and cloud environments for optimization, compliance and security, bringing increased value to these customers.
“Having been established prior to the inception of modern technology, Arnaldo C. Castro has an extensive history and tradition and a goal of becoming our customers’ technological ally, implementing open and comprehensive solutions and delivering high value. We believe CloudAtlas is the right platform to help us deliver on that objective and inspire the future through technology,” said Heber Perez of Arnaldo C. Castro SA.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year 2022 finalist for Migration to Azure, 2021 finalist for Modernizing Applications, 2020 winner for Solution Assessment, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit www.unifycloud.com.
About Arnaldo C. Castro SA:
Founded in 1937, Arnaldo C. Castro SA’s team of over 400 professionals inspires the future by anticipating the dynamic needs of the marketplace to make it a leader in the integration of information system technologies. With an 83-year history, the company witnessed the birth of computing and has been a leader in technology and innovation ever since. Arnaldo C. Castro SA brings value to business management processes focused on the latest developments in infrastructure, information and communication technologies, delivering comprehensive solutions and professional services under strict quality standards. For the fourth consecutive year, Arnaldo C. Castro S.A. has been named Microsoft Uruguay Partner of the Year, winning the award in 2019, 2020, 2021 and now 2022! For more information, visit www.arnaldocastro.com.uy.
