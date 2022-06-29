Here’s When Mobile Edge Computing Investment will Rise—and What’s Happening in the Meantime
Mobile Experts Releases Annual Edge Computing Market ForecastCAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, evidence has shown that the hype surrounding Edge Computing has been overdone—according to a new Mobile Experts forecast on the topic, the massive investments that were imagined two years ago have not arrived like some said they would.
This new report investigates where the market will go from here. Will the market for Commercial Edge Computing data centers arise? Who will fund the investment in multi-client data centers in the Edge?
"So far, the telcos have been too timid to capitalize on this market, and they are letting an opportunity slip away," commented Mobile Experts Chief Analyst Joe Madden. “Regional Edge, or the Near Edge, is good enough for most applications, and the operators could be moving faster to develop commercial offerings in a few dozen regional sites. Because the operators are moving slowly, we see faster progress with on-prem edge computing and Local Zone investment by the hyperscalers. The good news is that the operators can make a diving catch with Network Slicing in the future small-business segment."
Edge Computing 2022 investigates the present market dynamic and how it will evolve moving forward. According to the report, companies focused on Commercial Edge Computing have not made much progress in the past year in terms of the number of new sites deployed. Mobile Experts interprets this lack of progress as a sign that revenue-generating apps are not yet mature.
“When software for Edge Computing reaches a higher level of maturity, where an app developer can tweak existing software to address a new application in days, not months, then the market will take off. For now, we see more investment in on-prem edge computing with tens of thousands of edge nodes, and weak investment in commercial edge nodes, with only a few hundred,” said Chief Analyst Joe Madden.
The report identifies China as an outlier, with different dynamics than the rest of the world. The Chinese government has already invested heavily in hundreds of data centers and thousands of private network projects, and will remain a major portion of the global investment in Mobile Edge Computing.
Overall, Mobile Experts expects to see a 30-year growth trend, and by 2045, the market may rise into the range of hundreds of billions of dollars as almost every sector of the economy will make use of local computing.
