Get familiar with Petrolwerks Performance, the next big thing in the automotive community

Our mission is to offer the ultimate satisfaction to our clientele by challenging ourselves in providing the sufficient time and energy required on every car that we have the pleasure of working on.” — Moe Khan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetrolWerks was founded by Moe Khan in 2010, since then Khan has opened up a performance shop in Nassau County, NY. Khan stated, "We here at PetrolWerks are very active in the automotive community, you can find us all over the place at local meets, drag strip, autocross, and charity fund raisers."

PetrolWerks Services include, but are not limited to:

Custom Exhaust

Hard to find Parts Fabrication

Electronics & Multimedia

Custom Swaps

Custom Fabrication

Performance Modifications

Engine Calibrations

PetrolWerks handles all stages of modifications in-house, from auto welding to custom auto parts fabrication, they pride themselves on handling ALL work in-house and do not outsource anything. All of PetrolWerks qualified technicians are on the premises as well as Khan himself. The consultation, custom engine rebuilding, chassis work, and all performance modifications are proudly done right in their 6,000 square-foot shop.

PetrolWerks always shine when challenged with unique cars that require special attention and auto parts fabrication. Over the years, they have worked on cars such as the first-gen Ford GT40, which needed parts that were no longer manufactured and were able to fabricate and complete the car for the customer, with the vast knowledge and experience over the years with unique cars, they are able to apply this to all platforms.

An example of this is their expertise on the Toyota Supra platform, in which they pride themselves on being the best in the country! Werks also have made great advancements in the BMW platform, which has been mentioned by different automotive publications and are currently working on pushing the envelope on exotic platforms such as, but not limited to, Lamborghini and Ferrari. PetrolWerks also cater to the entire Euro lineup with products and services for Audi, Mercedes, Maserati, etc..

In the earlier years of the company they started off in the domestic market and those accomplishments can also be found throughout the automotive industry. An example of this is a 2013 Mustang GT500. This held the record for the half-mile in its initial year of introduction. They also have helped many people achieve their personal best with their Chevys, Dodge, and Ford vehicles.

Throughout the years, PetrolWerks has become the benchmark of the industry without ever losing the personalized aspect on which the company was founded on.

http://www.instagram.com/petrolwerks

http://petrolwerks.com