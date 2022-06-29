GAACC International Market Briefing to Connect Austin Business Community With Business & Investment In Singapore

Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC), with Enterprise Singapore, presents an International Market Briefing and reception: Monday, July 25.

Making connections between local stakeholders and our Singaporean partners is a strong step toward making Austin global.” — Fang Fang, GAACC President & CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC), in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, presents an International Market Briefing and reception: “Business and Investment in Singapore” Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Capital Factory in Downtown Austin.

Singapore has long been acknowledged as a global business hub and a gateway for international enterprises aiming to establish connections in Southeast Asia. With well-developed infrastructure, political stability, pro-business policies, a skilled workforce, and respect for intellectual property rights, the city-state provides a trusted and reliable environment for international enterprises to do business, innovate, and create new Ventures.

“Many throughout Central Texas have observed an influx of international attention on our area as a fertile ground for business,” said GAACC president and CEO Fang Fang. “GAACC actively works to build on that trend by partnering with dynamic regional organizations that, collectively, can help to develop the infrastructure in policy, connections, and culture necessary for Austin to truly become an international economic powerhouse. As this is the first time these local groups have joined together in an effort like this, we are especially excited. Making connections between these stakeholders and our Singaporean partners is a strong step toward making Austin global.”

Regional partners involved with this event include:

The City of Austin

The City of Austin Economic Development Department

Austin Chamber of Commerce

World Affairs Council Austin

Diversity Ethnic Chamber Alliance (DECA):

Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce

Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce

Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Organizations interested in contributing expertise and support to the effort to Make Austin Global can email info@austinasianchamber.org.

At the center of this International Market Briefing is a panel of experts in Singaporean business, including representatives from two Singaporean-based companies that have successfully expanded to include operations in Central Texas. The panel discussion will focus on identifying and developing opportunities for business growth between Singapore and Austin.

Panelists include:

Clifford K. Chiu (moderator)

Senior Advisor and External Corporate Director, Vista Equity Partners

Clarence Hoe

Executive Director (Americas and Europe), Enterprise Singapore

Wade Norman

VP And General Manager of Americas, igloocompany

Dan Poh

Co-Founder, Cynopsis Solutions

This event will provide attendees with opportunities to network and connect with representatives from Enterprise Singapore.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. It works with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalize. EnterpriseSG also supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups, and builds trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards.

“EnterpriseSG is happy to partner with the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce on this event to bring our two vibrant and diverse business ecosystems closer together,” said Clarence Hoe, Executive Director (Americas and Europe) with Enterprise Singapore. “Both Singapore and Austin have experienced exceptional economic growth over the years and we look forward to exploring more collaboration opportunities between our two regions that will ensure our mutual growth for decades to come. For companies in Austin looking to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia, which is on-track to become the fourth-largest economy by 2030, Singapore is well placed to support their expansion efforts into the region as well.”

GAACC International Market Briefings provide an opportunity for Chamber members and community stakeholders to learn about business and investment opportunities in specific Asian countries while building direct connections with the people and companies who make those opportunities possible. These events are one component of GAACC’s strategic goal to help elevate Austin’s international business profile and truly #MakeAustinGlobal. Find more information at www.austinasianchamber.org.

About the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) engages with members of the Central Texas business community, with governmental entities, and with nonprofit organizations to help drive local economic growth for businesses with ties to or allyship with Asia and Asian Americans. GAACC works to develop Austin’s global business connectivity while promoting regional economic equity for all.