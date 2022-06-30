When temperatures soar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a cool alternative for dining in or grilling at home

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a contemporary-polished restaurant, with an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American steakhouse and seafood menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Precision-grilled over locally sourced hardwoods, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's exceptional filet and other hand-butchered steaks are a cut above.. A variety of seasonal cocktails like the My Blue Haven, above, are making a splash at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. My Blue Haven is made with Coconut Water Rum, blue Curaçao, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and charred pineapple purée, topped with La Marca Prosecco.

Firebirds certified grill masters offer top 8 tips for grilling success this summer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the outdoor temperatures get unbearable, guests are invited to stay cool at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and enjoy a made-to-order steak, prime rib or seafood from the restaurant’s authentic wood fired grill. And when paired with a specially crafted summer cocktail or mocktail, it is the quintessential cool-down to beat the summer heat. Seasonal cocktails and mocktails include:

Cocktails

• Lavender Lemonade: Alex’s Fresh Lemonade mixed with lavender elixir and topped with Empress 1908 Gin

• My Blue Haven: Rumhaven Coconut Water Rum, blue Curaçao, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and charred pineapple purée, topped with La Marca Prosecco

• Chili Guavarita: Corazón Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice and guava purée, served on the rocks with a chili-dusted rim

• Feelin’ Peachy Mule: Svedka Vodka, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, peach elixir and fresh-squeezed lime juice, topped with ginger beer

Mocktails (Alcohol-free)

• Raspberry No-Jito: Raspberry purée, Alex’s Fresh Lemonade, fresh lime, and mint leaves

• Lady Lavender: Fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, lavender and vanilla elixirs, grenadine, and club soda

And bring the kids, who can sample the unrivaled kids’ menu created to meet specific nutritional criteria established by leading health organizations’ scientific guidelines and certified by the National Restaurant Association’s Kids LiveWell program. Just like the adult menu, kids can order made-from-scratch wood grilled salmon, steak, smoked chicken wings or fish tacos and other favorites such as mac & cheese and burgers with tater tots. Each kids’ meal comes with a puzzle and pages to color.

For those entertaining at home, as the summertime temperatures heat up, so do BBQ grills. And Firebirds has what it takes to make backyard cookouts sizzle. Grill-ready hand-cut steaks and half-pound, fresh ground burger patties from Firebirds’ Grillables ToGo menu are seasoned and ready for curbside pick-up at the nearest Firebirds location by ordering online at firebirdsrestaurants.com.

The certified butcher at each Firebirds location oversees all Grillables ToGo items to ensure each item meets Firebirds’ quality and freshness standards. And the restaurant’s grill master ensures the meats are grill-ready.

Top 8 Tips from Firebirds Certified Grill Masters

• Coat the meat…not the grill racks…in oil before grilling. Oil on the racks simply burns off, but oil on the meat helps the meat retain natural juices and helps prevent it from sticking to the rack.

• Preheat the grill to at least 500 degrees by lighting the grill and closing the lid for at least 15 minutes.

• Keep the lid closed during cooking to quicken cooking times, seal in flavors, and prevent the meat from drying out. No need to turn the meat often as that decreases the caramelization that gives meats that unsurpassed grilled flavor.

• Let the meat rest for a few minutes after removing it from the grill. Meat will continue to cook slightly as it is resting so cook just under the desired temperature

• Make sure your grill grates are cleaned and wiped down with a clean paper towel or towel

• Season your steaks well as some of the seasoning will fall off during grilling

• A good pair of tongs or a firm metal spatula is essential

• Do not press down on burgers or steaks to speed up the cooking process- this just makes them dry

Firebirds is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy half-priced appetizers and drink specials beginning late afternoon in the FIREBAR® (times vary depending on location) and on Wine Down Mondays, full glasses and select bottles of wine are at half-price.

In addition, guests can register for Firebirds’ Inner Circle® to receive exclusive offers, promotions, and a birthday gift. Gift cards are also available. Committing to giving back, Firebirds donates $1.25 for every glass of lemonade ordered in the restaurant to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) year-round to help fund a cure for childhood cancer. To date, Firebirds has raised $2.9 million for ALSF.

###

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American steakhouse and sustainable seafood menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks, and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®.

The restaurant has been named one of 10 “Breakout Brands” by Nation’s Restaurant News and the 2021 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In keeping with its mission, “To Serve, Enrich and Exceed,” Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2.9 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.