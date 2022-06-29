Clootrack Expands Access to Customer Experience Data with Snowflake Marketplace
Clootrack’s granular CX data is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace to enhance product strategy, positioning, and white space opportunity.
— Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.
Clootrack, an AI-driven, real-time customer experience platform, has announced the availability of its granular customer experience data on Snowflake Marketplace. With Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, joint customers can leverage Clootrack customer experience data points while performing product strategy, positioning, and white space opportunity identification analyses.
Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking approach to data in the cloud, allows companies to receive direct access to raw data products and leverage data quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies sharing, collaboration, and the commercialization of data, data services and applications, enabling users to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.
With Snowflake, Clootrack customers can discover and access a variety of third-party data and utilize data sets directly in their Snowflake account to query and merge them with their data. This access to Snowflake Marketplace will eliminate the costs of building and maintaining various APIs and pipelines to load and update data optimized for the cloud.
“All brands want to drive innovation and gain leadership. However, brands' consumer insights and strategy teams are often crippled due to inaccessibility to clean, usable data to drive decisions. Often, they spend more time collecting data than finding and acting on insights. With Clootrack’s granular customer experience data, and seamless integration capabilities with Snowflake, we look forward to helping brands make impactful brand decisions with confidence and speed.” said Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.
About Clootrack: Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform for enterprises and high-stake decision-makers. Clootrack’s powerful AI-driven engine helps brands understand the qualitative reasons “why” their customer experience drops. All in real-time. For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/
