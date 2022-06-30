Tracey Chaykin, Always Felt the Need to Brighten her World with Art

Sanctuary Dillion Pride of Kenya

Tracey Chaykin's Hyper-realistic art is also ideal for preservation and conservation, which Tracey is actively a part of.

My life and artistic goals are intertwined. Never stop learning!” — Tracey Chaykin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Chaykin has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from The United States, this master Artist has earned world recognition for her incredible colored pencil art. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I'm an award-winning Colored Pencil artist from Napa, California. For as long as I can recall, I've always felt the need to brighten my world with art. Every day brings new ways to work with the Colored Pencil medium. Some days it's a Colored Pencil on its own, sometimes combined with other mediums.

Colored Pencil allows me to provide an opportunity for those unable to view wildlife in their natural habitats, a unique view using Hyper-realism, providing the ability to look and imagine as if they are there. Hyper-realistic art is also ideal for preservation and conservation, which I am actively a part of.

My life and artistic goals are intertwined. Never stop learning! Expand my knowledge base so that I can continue to preserve and share the awe of Nature's beauty for all to appreciate while ever expanding on the possibilities of what can be achieved with colored Pencil!"

Tracey Chaykin was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.traceychaykin.com./

.

.

.

.

.

.

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine