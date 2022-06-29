New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Brings Family Entertainment, Encourage Healthy Families During Impact Festival

Gospel Sensation Jekalyn Carr Performs at Free Festival Featuring Health Screenings sponsored by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Arts and Family Fun

The Impact Festival will create a unique, arts-inspired experience that will be the perfect location for friends and family to gather ahead of the 4th of July holiday.” — New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant

STONECREST, GA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a day of fun and activities during its inaugural Impact Festival on Saturday, July 2 beginning at noon. The community festival, hosted on the church’s campus at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest, and sponsored by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, is a free, family-friendly event featuring performing artists, dancers, choirs, and musicians. Award-winning gospel recording artist Jekalyn Carr will headline the event with Praise 102.5 radio personality Darlene McCoy serving as mistress of ceremonies. The Impact Festival concludes at 5 p.m.

In addition to the planned performances and entertainment, The Impact Festival features several free healthcare screenings and community resources to encourage and empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles. “We are thrilled to partner with Johnson & Johnson MedTech and all of our community and corporate partners as we promote ways for families to embrace healthier routines, diets and lives,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. “For many families, unhealthy practices are passed down generation after generation and often manifests as life-threatening diseases and debilitating conditions. We are committed to making our Impact Festival as a declaration of independence from those generational health curses that have disproportionately impacted Black and brown families across this nation.”

A variety of food trucks and local vendors along with carnival-inspired games and inflatables will be stationed around the New Birth campus. Festival participants can also take part in onsite health tests that include diabetes, Covid-19, and various STD screenings as well as other medical examinations at no cost. The festival will also include free gifts and giveaways for participants throughout the day of activities.

“At New Birth, we are actively finding ways to impact the lives of people spiritually, mentally and physically and this inaugural event is providing our members, guests and the surrounding community with a path towards a healthier lifestyle for free,” said Bryant. “The Impact Festival will create a unique, arts-inspired experience that will be the perfect location for friends and family to gather ahead of the 4th of July holiday.”

Impact Festival community partners also include Morehouse School of Medicine, Wellstar Health System, Georgia Office of Highway Safety Car Seat Initiative, JenCare Senior Medical Center, MedTech Color Collaborative Community, American Society of Metabolic Bariatric Surgery, VSP Vision and more.