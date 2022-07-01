Workplace Culture Book Offered for Free during July 4 Celebration
Jason Richmond’s “Culture Ignited” – “Well researched and highly readable”
Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. ”COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes Inc. is celebrating July 4 with a “Celebrate Freedom – Get a Free Book” offer. The organizational development/culture change company is giving away 100 copies of the Amazon #1 book “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” autographed by author Jason Richmond.
— Jason Richmond
“Culture Ignited” topped both Amazon’s Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing categories as part of a special Kindle e-book promotion.
A follow-up to Richmond’s 2019 book “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” it has received numerous five-star reviews and has been praised by Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, as “Well researched and highly readable.”
Others have described it as “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational culture.”
“Culture Ignited,” which evolved from research during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers business leaders invaluable guidance for maintaining – and even strengthening – workplace culture during and after a crisis.
Richmond said, “The book will put you on a path to be better prepared for the next business crisis. Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. Declare your independence from a culture of disengagement by taking advantage of this special limited offer. Be one of the first 100 to respond and your signed copy will soon be on its way to you.”
Richmond is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. Over the course of his career, he has assisted organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.
The first 100 respondents to this special offer through July 10 can secure their FREE copy of “Culture Ignited” by going here: https://www.idealoutcomesinc.com/culture-ignited-free-giveaway
About Ideal Outcomes
Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.
