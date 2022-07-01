Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,209 in the last 365 days.

Workplace Culture Book Offered for Free during July 4 Celebration

Founder and Chief Culture Officer, Ideal Outcomes, Inc.

Jason Richmond - author, "Culture Spark"

Culture Ignited in the workplace

Culture Ignited book cover

Jason Richmond’s “Culture Ignited” – “Well researched and highly readable”

Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. ”
— Jason Richmond
COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes Inc. is celebrating July 4 with a “Celebrate Freedom – Get a Free Book” offer. The organizational development/culture change company is giving away 100 copies of the Amazon #1 book “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” autographed by author Jason Richmond.

“Culture Ignited” topped both Amazon’s Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing categories as part of a special Kindle e-book promotion.

A follow-up to Richmond’s 2019 book “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” it has received numerous five-star reviews and has been praised by Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, as “Well researched and highly readable.”

Others have described it as “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational culture.”

“Culture Ignited,” which evolved from research during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers business leaders invaluable guidance for maintaining – and even strengthening – workplace culture during and after a crisis.

Richmond said, “The book will put you on a path to be better prepared for the next business crisis. Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. Declare your independence from a culture of disengagement by taking advantage of this special limited offer. Be one of the first 100 to respond and your signed copy will soon be on its way to you.”

Richmond is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. Over the course of his career, he has assisted organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

The first 100 respondents to this special offer through July 10 can secure their FREE copy of “Culture Ignited” by going here: https://www.idealoutcomesinc.com/culture-ignited-free-giveaway

About Ideal Outcomes
Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.

Malcolm Nicholl
Balustrade Agency
+ 18583542262
email us here

You just read:

Workplace Culture Book Offered for Free during July 4 Celebration

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.