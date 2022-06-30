Mahfuzur Rahman, Committed to Illuminated Landscapes

Dark Fantasy Red Grains The Ancestors

Mahfuzur Rahman began his artistic journey to explore the beautiful aspects of nature and focus on what lies between them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mahfuzur Rahman has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Bangladesh, this master artist explores the beautiful aspects of nature. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"Over the past few years, my artwork has changed immensely while still showing a hint that this is uniquely my own. I come to the canvas free of preconceptions and open to possibilities. There is a form of flow that transpires in which my inner phrenic conceptions and feelings pour out through my brushes.

While I am into a new canvas, it feels as if I am on a constant quest for discovery and knowledge and clarity and insight into perception – thought, dreams, emotion, habits, mediocrity, and brilliance. For a long time now, I have found myself committed to illuminated landscapes.

There is an eternal romance between light and color that bathes the landscapes, where the magic of the rays of light affects the surfaces and explode in colors and textures that give life to the space. I began my artistic journey to explore the beautiful aspects of nature and focus on what lies between them. I consider my work a dialogue, a spiritual expression in which the physical and psychological properties affect the viewer. Painting is a reality, among realities, which has been felt and formed."

Mahfuzur Rahman was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.mahfuzcanvas.com/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine