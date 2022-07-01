World-renowned Serial Entrepreneur Announces Lavish "QUEENS BIG HAT LUNCH & LEARN" at Exclusive Atlanta Location

Queens Big Hat Lunch and Learn Empowered Women Empower

A Lunch & Learn where entrepreneurs can mix, mingle and learn from some of Atlanta’s elite and best in various business industries.

Without a network of knowledgeable individuals, it would be impossible to navigate the ever-changing business landscape. It takes a village; no one does it alone.” — Diana Richardson Phillipus

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned serial entrepreneur, author, and Bronze GLO Beauty founder, Diana Richardson Phillipus announces her signature QUEENS BIG HAT LUNCH & LEARN, which will be hosted at an exclusive location in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30. The luxury event will include a lavish lunch and spirits by Professional Charlise Johnson, owner of In My Fillings, whose creations have been featured on Food Network, Bravo, and VHI.

On the heels of her sold-out Summer GLO pop-up shop on July 23rd, Diana Richardson Phillipus is not slowing down on helping women build and grow their businesses as a community. Building a community of like-minded businesswomen fosters growth, creativity, and success. This luxury Lunch & Learn is the perfect opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to mix, mingle, and network. Featuring local vendors and special guest speakers, Raneisha Ms. Classy Toombs, Credit Guru, and Celebrity Financial Advisor; and Media Branding Strategist, World-Renowned Author, and serial entrepreneur, Dr. Pamela Gurley, and others, attendees will receive insights on how to create a successful and sustainable business and a variety of business-related topics.

"By building a community of businesswomen, we can create a powerful network that encourages growth and success. We can share resources, advice, and opportunities and work together to break down barriers," says Diana. Whether you’re just starting a business or a seasoned entrepreneur, this event will undoubtedly provide valuable information and useful connections. Come Dressed in your Big Hats and Dresses For The Ultimate Royal Experience!

About Diana Richardson Phillipus

Diana Richardson Phillipus is a Beauty enthusiast, motivational speaker, and author. Born in Philadelphia and has lived in multiple places across the world trying to find herself and escape the realities of life, Diana is no stranger to hardship and trauma. She prided herself on being on a life journey of self-improvement and development and decided to use her experiences to help other women. She created the Empowered Women Empower™, which helps women move beyond their past trauma, obstacles, and self-doubt to step into their greatness, purpose and become whole. She hosts women's events, speaking engagements, and virtual coaching for women in all facets of life.

Through her own trials and tribulations, Diana began to recognize her own power and beauty within and wanted to act on her desire to continue to be a vessel to women. Armed with ambition and an entrepreneurial mindset, Diana launched Bronzed Glo Beauty, a first-of-its-kind luxury organic cosmetics brand already in multiple beauty retailers, inspired and eternally motivated by her late grandmother, Gloria (Glo) Johnson. The brand's mission is to elevate, enable and empower confidence in people worldwide through products that empower both inward and external beauty. Always one to give back, Diana is releasing her first book, "Transformation: Finding Greater Purpose with Self-Knowledge," which gives you the tools to assist you in moving beyond your past pains, traumas, self-doubt, and sabotage and step into your true purpose.

Diana has a Bachelor of Communications from Cheyney University and a Master of Business Administration from AlU University. She resides in

Atlanta, GA, with her wonderful husband and her four awesome dogs.