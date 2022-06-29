Submit Release
Lane Closures on I-70 Between Exit 10 and I-70/I-470 Split Begin June 30

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be alternating lane closures on I-70 Westbound between Exit 10 and the I-70 / I-470 split from 8:00

P.M. Thursday, June 30 until 7:00 A.M. Friday, July 1. The Exit 5 on-ramp to I-70 Westbound will also be closed during this period. These closures will be in place to

return I-70 Westbound to its permanent configuration. When this work is complete, the Exit 5 on-ramp to I-70 Westbound will no longer be at a stop condition.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.

