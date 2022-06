U.S. 18 near Wesley to close Tuesday, July 5 for roadway pipe replacement

MASON CITY, Iowa – June 29, 2022 – A project to replace a roadway pipe under U.S. 18 just east of the Kossuth County Road R-14 (240th Street) intersection will require U.S. 18 traffic to utilize a detour beginning on Tuesday, July 5, until July 19, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling south for approximately 1.1 miles on Kossuth County Road P-60 to Kossuth County Road B-40, east on Kossuth County Road B-40 for approximately 6 miles to Iowa Highway 17, then approximately 2.1 miles north on Iowa Highway 17 to U.S. 18 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Ken Howe at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us