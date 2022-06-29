Internationally Renowned Cardiologist & Author Dr. Stephen T. Sinatra, Dies At Age 75
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen T. Sinatra, M.D., F.A.C.C., a board-certified cardiologist and certified psychotherapist with forty years of clinical experience treating, preventing and reversing heart disease; has died at the age of 75.
Survivors include Dr. Sinatra's wife, Jan; children: Marchann, Stephen, and Drew; stepchildren: Donna, Kristin, and Greg; and grandchildren including: Autumn, Savannah, Luca, Kai, Raya, Emma, Claire, Cecelia, Calvin, Luke, Evan, Brady and Austin.
Dr. Sinatra was the best-selling author of more than a dozen books, including “The Great Cholesterol Myth” and “Reversing Heart Disease Now,” and a speaker and adviser for the research and development of nutritional supplements with Healthy Directions. Through his books and educating the public on major media outlets including: The TODAY Show, The Doctors, CNN, MSNBC, and The Dr. Oz Show; Dr. Sinatra helped hundreds of thousands of people to achieve better heart health and lead long, healthy and active lives.
"Dr. Sinatra was a true pioneer in integrative cardiology, combining the best of traditional and alternative medicine in ways that broke new ground and transformed lives. His vast knowledge of cardiology, nutrition, and mind-body therapies fueled his passion for healing hearts and, most importantly, inspiring hope. He was a brilliant physician and accomplished researcher who was also caring, empathetic, and generous with his time and talents," said Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "Steve was not only a valued colleague but a dear friend who inspired us all and who truly felt like part of the family—and I know many of you feel much the same way. More than anything, our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Sinatra’s wife Jan and their family as they mourn his passing.”
Dr. Sinatra had more than 40 years of clinical practice, research, and study by starting his career as an attending physician at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Connecticut where he then went on to serve as Chief of Cardiology, Director of Medical Education, Director of Echocardiography, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Director of the Weight-Reducing Program. Dr. Sinatra was a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (F.A.C.C.) and American College of Nutrition (F.A.C.N.), a Certified Nutrition Specialist with the American Nutrition Association (C.N.S.) and a Certified Bioenergetic Psychotherapist (C.B.T.). Dr. Sinatra was also the founder of the New England Heart Center, where he became known as one of America’s top integrative cardiologists.
An early hallmark of Dr. Sinatra’s practice was the use of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) to help address a wide range of heart concerns, several years before the conventional medical world would embrace this “wonder nutrient.” Dr. Sinatra saw first-hand how the supplemental use of nutrients that support energy production in the body—especially CoQ10—could make a tremendous difference in his patients’ lives. As a result, CoQ10 is a core nutrient in Dr. Sinatra’s flagship Omega Q Plus line of supplements.
Also, early on in Dr. Sinatra’s practice, he began to see that stress management was a crucial aspect of heart disease prevention and after studying bioenergetic psychotherapy for over a decade, began working to help his patients heal heartbreak and other emotional scars that impacted their heart health.
"A long time colleague and friend. Steve was the consummate integrative practitioner—well-trained conventionally, but always seeking new "out-of-the-box" modalities. He was a sweet, gentle and caring soul," said Dr. Ronald Hoffman.
"As a pioneer in the field of Integrative Cardiology, Dr. Sinatra has been an inspiration to many preventative cardiologists. We are indebted to him for his dedication to educating patients as well as physicians about the pivotal role of nutritional medicine in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. As one of the first physicians who boldly questioned the dogmatic cholesterol and heart disease hypothesis, his work will forever serve as a foothold for dispelling these misconceptions and introducing a more comprehensive approach to preventing and reversing heart disease." said Christopher Davis, M.D., F.A.C.C. "His many other contributions such as the importance of coenzyme Q10, omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil), magnesium, and pulsed electromagnetic frequencies have been just as monumental. I am truly grateful for having the opportunity to meet one of my mentors, a brilliant, caring, and genuine human being. I pray that God keeps his Spirit alive in physicians of the future.”
"He was my teacher and mentor. I attribute my interest in integrative and metabolic cardiology to Dr. Sinatra. He introduced me to the concept of earthing, and we published a small study on the effects of being grounded on blood pressure. He also wrote the forwarding to my book which will be released in September 2022. I admired him greatly and will miss him immensely. My condolences to his wife Jan and his children." said Dr. Howard Keith Elkin, MD.
"There's a lot of things you can say about Steve and his work, but one thing that stands out is how much he loved living life. He was enthusiastic about his interests, loving and grateful for the people in his life, and deeply committed to the message he wanted to get out there which is: Everything is related. How you eat, how you move, how you think, how you digest, how you feel and most importantly how you relate to others. He was a true healer, interested not in the lab test as much as in the person before him. And he was the best co-author I could have wished for. I will miss him greatly." said Jonny Bowden, PhD, CNS.
Ryan McCormick
Survivors include Dr. Sinatra's wife, Jan; children: Marchann, Stephen, and Drew; stepchildren: Donna, Kristin, and Greg; and grandchildren including: Autumn, Savannah, Luca, Kai, Raya, Emma, Claire, Cecelia, Calvin, Luke, Evan, Brady and Austin.
Dr. Sinatra was the best-selling author of more than a dozen books, including “The Great Cholesterol Myth” and “Reversing Heart Disease Now,” and a speaker and adviser for the research and development of nutritional supplements with Healthy Directions. Through his books and educating the public on major media outlets including: The TODAY Show, The Doctors, CNN, MSNBC, and The Dr. Oz Show; Dr. Sinatra helped hundreds of thousands of people to achieve better heart health and lead long, healthy and active lives.
"Dr. Sinatra was a true pioneer in integrative cardiology, combining the best of traditional and alternative medicine in ways that broke new ground and transformed lives. His vast knowledge of cardiology, nutrition, and mind-body therapies fueled his passion for healing hearts and, most importantly, inspiring hope. He was a brilliant physician and accomplished researcher who was also caring, empathetic, and generous with his time and talents," said Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "Steve was not only a valued colleague but a dear friend who inspired us all and who truly felt like part of the family—and I know many of you feel much the same way. More than anything, our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Sinatra’s wife Jan and their family as they mourn his passing.”
Dr. Sinatra had more than 40 years of clinical practice, research, and study by starting his career as an attending physician at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Connecticut where he then went on to serve as Chief of Cardiology, Director of Medical Education, Director of Echocardiography, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Director of the Weight-Reducing Program. Dr. Sinatra was a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (F.A.C.C.) and American College of Nutrition (F.A.C.N.), a Certified Nutrition Specialist with the American Nutrition Association (C.N.S.) and a Certified Bioenergetic Psychotherapist (C.B.T.). Dr. Sinatra was also the founder of the New England Heart Center, where he became known as one of America’s top integrative cardiologists.
An early hallmark of Dr. Sinatra’s practice was the use of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) to help address a wide range of heart concerns, several years before the conventional medical world would embrace this “wonder nutrient.” Dr. Sinatra saw first-hand how the supplemental use of nutrients that support energy production in the body—especially CoQ10—could make a tremendous difference in his patients’ lives. As a result, CoQ10 is a core nutrient in Dr. Sinatra’s flagship Omega Q Plus line of supplements.
Also, early on in Dr. Sinatra’s practice, he began to see that stress management was a crucial aspect of heart disease prevention and after studying bioenergetic psychotherapy for over a decade, began working to help his patients heal heartbreak and other emotional scars that impacted their heart health.
"A long time colleague and friend. Steve was the consummate integrative practitioner—well-trained conventionally, but always seeking new "out-of-the-box" modalities. He was a sweet, gentle and caring soul," said Dr. Ronald Hoffman.
"As a pioneer in the field of Integrative Cardiology, Dr. Sinatra has been an inspiration to many preventative cardiologists. We are indebted to him for his dedication to educating patients as well as physicians about the pivotal role of nutritional medicine in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. As one of the first physicians who boldly questioned the dogmatic cholesterol and heart disease hypothesis, his work will forever serve as a foothold for dispelling these misconceptions and introducing a more comprehensive approach to preventing and reversing heart disease." said Christopher Davis, M.D., F.A.C.C. "His many other contributions such as the importance of coenzyme Q10, omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil), magnesium, and pulsed electromagnetic frequencies have been just as monumental. I am truly grateful for having the opportunity to meet one of my mentors, a brilliant, caring, and genuine human being. I pray that God keeps his Spirit alive in physicians of the future.”
"He was my teacher and mentor. I attribute my interest in integrative and metabolic cardiology to Dr. Sinatra. He introduced me to the concept of earthing, and we published a small study on the effects of being grounded on blood pressure. He also wrote the forwarding to my book which will be released in September 2022. I admired him greatly and will miss him immensely. My condolences to his wife Jan and his children." said Dr. Howard Keith Elkin, MD.
"There's a lot of things you can say about Steve and his work, but one thing that stands out is how much he loved living life. He was enthusiastic about his interests, loving and grateful for the people in his life, and deeply committed to the message he wanted to get out there which is: Everything is related. How you eat, how you move, how you think, how you digest, how you feel and most importantly how you relate to others. He was a true healer, interested not in the lab test as much as in the person before him. And he was the best co-author I could have wished for. I will miss him greatly." said Jonny Bowden, PhD, CNS.
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-901-1103
email us here