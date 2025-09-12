Nutrition Expert Nicolette M. Pace Successfully Renews Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist Credential

Nicolette Pace

Founder of NutriSource Inc. Maintains Elite Certification in Diabetes Care and Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicolette M. Pace, MS, RDN, CDCES, CBC, CDN, CFCS, FAND, founder and director of NutriSource Inc., has successfully completed the rigorous renewal process to maintain her status as a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) through the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CBDCE).The CDCES credential represents the highest standard of competence in diabetes care and education, requiring extensive continuing education and demonstrated expertise in helping individuals manage diabetes and related conditions. Pace's successful renewal underscores her ongoing commitment to providing evidence-based, cutting-edge diabetes education and nutrition counseling."Maintaining the CDCES certification reflects my dedication to staying current with the latest advances in diabetes care and education," said Pace. "This credential ensures that my clients receive the most effective, scientifically backed guidance for managing their diabetes and achieving optimal health outcomes."Founded in 2002, NutriSource Inc. provides high-quality education, counseling, and nutrition services for diverse community populations. Under Pace's leadership, the organization has become a trusted resource for individuals seeking comprehensive nutrition and diabetes management support.Pace brings extensive clinical and administrative experience to her practice. Prior to founding NutriSource Inc., she served as Director of Clinical Nutrition at the NYHQ/Silvercrest Center, where she provided both administrative oversight and direct patient care for sub-acute and chronically ill patients. As Chair of the Nutrition Committee, she led performance improvement initiatives that resulted in significant positive changes to standards of care.A nationally recognized nutrition expert, Pace has been featured across major media outlets including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, and The New York Times, as well as publications such as Seventeen, Fitness, Men's Journal, and Shape magazine. She has appeared on Dr. Oz and contributed to Everyday Health, AOL, and other health platforms. Additionally, she serves as an adjunct professor of nutrition at CUNY and Touro Colleges and is a contributing writer for Minerva Place.Pace's approach emphasizes holistic food and nutrition strategies combined with preventative healthcare principles. Her comprehensive credentials include Master of Science (MS), Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), Certified Bariatric Counselor (CBC), Certified Dietitian Nutritionist (CDN), Certified Family and Consumer Sciences (CFCS), and Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (FAND).The CDCES certification requires ongoing professional development and recertification every five years, ensuring that certificants maintain current knowledge of best practices in diabetes care and education.About NutriSource Inc. Founded in 2002, NutriSource Inc. provides comprehensive nutrition education, counseling, and wellness services. The organization specializes in diabetes management, weight management, and preventative nutrition care for diverse populations. For more information, visit [website] or contact NutriSource Inc. directly.About CBDCE The Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CBDCE) is the credentialing body for diabetes care and education specialists. The CDCES credential is recognized as the standard of excellence for diabetes educators nationwide.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

