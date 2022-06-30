Carl Mannheim joins Kleinschmidt Associates as Principal Consultant
We are happy to welcome Carl to our corporate family as a trusted colleague we have known and collaborated with for nearly 20 years”REDMOND, WA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Carl Mannheim as Principal Consultant, Hydraulics and Hydrology division.
— Dana Postlewait, Northwest/Western Region Vice President
Carl has a broad range of experience in hydraulic, water resources, and hydropower engineering. Carl’s experience includes hydraulic engineering expertise supporting and leading hydropower projects ranging from small hydropower development to new gate installations, spillway upgrades, and scour assessments to leading large, pumped storage screening, pre-feasibility, and feasibility studies. Carl has worked closely with a broad range of clients, including most local Pacific Northwest utilities and many federal organizations such as the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
“We are happy to welcome Carl to our corporate family as a trusted colleague we have known and collaborated with for nearly 20 years”, says Dana Postlewait, Northwest/Western Region Vice President with Kleinschmidt, “He will supplement our strong Hydraulics and Hydrology engineering staff in our Northwest/West region and brings fundamental hydraulic design and project management expertise for our hydropower, pumped storage, fish passage, and related work.”
“I am excited to have joined a small hydropower-focused company that focuses on technical excellence, employee development and growth, and client service”, says Carl Mannheim, Principal Consultant with Kleinschmidt, “I look forward to continuing to use my skills and expertise to serve the hydropower industry during this time of energy transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources by supporting our client’s hydropower, fish passage, and pumped storage developments.”
Carl holds a Master of Science in Civil/Hydraulic Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is a registered Professional Engineer and a member of the Northwest Hydropower Association, serving on the Energy Transition Committee, and is currently the Energy Storage Track Chair for Hydrovision 2022.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
