Sofema Online and Trans Global Training enter into a training partnership in June 2022
Details about the partnership between Sofema Online and Trans Global TrainingSOFIA, BULGARIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online and Trans Global Training are delighted to announce a partnership to provide additional representation to share the available training courses & benefits with both our clients.
The partnership ensures a large online training portfolio developed by specialists with decades of aviation experience
Commented by Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema:
“SOL is very impressed with the Trans Global Training (TGT) Gen Fam training support Boeing Family, Airbus Family & ATR aircraft. TGT has uniquely addressed the challenge of meeting the EASA Part 145 Recurrent obligations I.A.W AMC1 145.A.35(d) Certifying staff and support staff. Sofema Online is very much looking forward to being able to recommend this as a training option for their clients.”
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online (SOL) is a web-based online training platform focused on delivering online regulatory and vocational courses in the field of aviation, compliant within the scope of EASA, FAA, and other regulatory environments, together with additional competence-building courses to provide for vocational training within the scope of the applicable regulatory environment. Its training portfolio consists of 250+ courses, packages, and diplomas in the following areas:
» EASA Part 145 / EASA Part 21 / EASA Part M & Part CAMO
» Quality Management / Safety Management
» Flight & Ground Operations
» Train the Trainer & Leadership Training
Sofema Online courses
About Trans Global Training
Trans Global Training is an international aviation training company providing Online Aircraft Type Technical Refresher and General Familiarisation courses to industry professionals including licensed aircraft engineers quality managers, technicians, and technical support staff.
How to enroll in a course:
For inquiries and training requests, please send an email to team@sassofia.com
Sofema looks forward to a fruitful relationship!
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
