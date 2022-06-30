Olga Willemsen explains how to relieve stress with hypnotherapy
In today's world, stress at work is the number one health concern of adults.
The work we have been doing has caused rapid changes in me and helped me to get out of my own way. This would have taken much longer, had I not chosen to go ahead with Olga's Hypno-coaching.”AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While short-term stress can be beneficial for the optimal functioning of humans, prolonged stress can take a chronic form and cause serious damage to our mental and physical condition. Olga Willemsen, hypnotherapist and founder of the private mental health practice New Empowered You, explains how hypnotherapy is applied to prevent chronic stress and effectively treat stress-related disorders.
— New Empowered You client testimonial
The Global Organization for Stress reports that stress is the prevalent health concern of high school students and adults. Reportedly, 80% of adults experience stress at work. Next to work, money, economy, family responsibilities, relationships, and health are identified as the top causes of stress. In the short term, stress fulfills an essential role in helping us adapt to our environment, boosting alertness, immune defense, longevity, and resilience. On the contrary, long-term stress can lead to anxiety, irritability, physical exhaustion, and accelerated aging.
According to researchers, factors that can trigger stress are countless whereas individuals' coping skills differ when it comes to managing it. Hypnotherapist Olga Willemsen points out that the lack of education about managing our negative emotions in schools and at work is one of the most probable consequences of such alarming statistics. She also advocates a combination of hypnotherapy, NLP, and Hypno-coaching as extremely effective methods for stress relief. Olga mentions that due to insufficient public awareness about the advantages of hypnosis, this method is not nearly as widespread as other psychotherapies.
COMMON STRESS SYMPTOMS
Research confirms that stress affects the entire body and is described through a combination of mental and physical health symptoms triggered by various sources. Multiple studies show that subjects unequivocally admit symptoms such as irritability, anger, fatigue, and low energy as the most prevalent. These symptoms are experienced by over 40% of people. Lack of motivation, anxiety, worrying, headaches, sadness, and depression are next in popularity and are experienced by over 30%. Many also admit digestion problems, loss of appetite and weight changes, muscle tension, and sexual problems.
Studies also show that excessive stress affects our cognitive abilities resulting in forgetfulness, and lack of attention and focus. Long-term stress can become chronic and trigger anxiety and depression, cardio-vascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and various forms of cancer. Olga Willemsen also mentions that the lack of education on how to manage stress and develop resilience, many turn to substance abuse.
POPULAR STRESS RELIEF THERAPIES
Any form of physical exercising helps to alleviate stress. Pharmacological stress relief therapies range from blood pressure medication for hypertension to sedative prescription drugs to which patients develop dependencies and addiction. Olga Willemsen explains that most psychotherapies currently used against stress are addressing the symptoms and side effects of stress, but not its source. Therefore, their effects do not last long. Thus, the most common stress relief practices range from meditation, yoga, and breathing techniques to mindfulness and positive psychology.
On the contrary, Olga Willemsen's approach to stress relief has been inspired by rapid transformational therapy (RTT) and is more comprehensive and in-depth. The approach includes a combination of methods such as hypnotherapy, NLP, and Hypno-coaching. Individual sessions with clients are conveyed in a sequence throughout one month, first identifying the source of stress, addressing the person's limiting beliefs and discarding them, then developing new positive beliefs, attitudes and habits. The combination of techniques applied by Olga in her practice has proven very effective in helping clients establish new beliefs and make healthier lifestyle choices.
WHAT MAKES HYPNOTHERAPY SO EFFECTIVE IN ALLEVIATING STRESS?
"I felt stuck in my business, with my levels of confidence and as if I was blocked and unsure why. This was making me feel stuck in many other areas of life feeling stressed and upset. Hypnotherapy sessions with Olga made me realize why I felt so blocked," - shares one of Olga's clients. "These blocks have steadily been clearing for me and I feel so much freer and clearer and more confident now. The work we have been doing has caused rapid changes in me and helped me with getting out of my own way. This would have taken me such a long time, if at all, had I not chosen to go ahead with Olga's Hypno-coaching."
In Olga Willemsen's practice, the stress concerns of the clients are addressed through individual transformational hypnotherapy sessions coupled with coaching. Olga Willemsen attests that such an approach combines the most effective methods and makes rapid and permanent health changes possible. What makes Olga's approach exceptionally effective is addressing the root cause of stress - a person's subconscious beliefs. During one-on-one Hypno-coaching sessions, Olga educates her clients on ways to manage stress, and reduce it.
The New Empowered You practice has helped countless clients achieve breakthroughs in their treatment in record time and create lasting changes in their behavior and mental attitude. Olga Willemsen's unique transformational hypnotherapy framework will assist you with improving your mental and physical health and reducing stress. Book a free online discovery call with Olga Willemsen and receive help immediately.
ABOUT OLGA WILLEMSEN, PH.D.
Olga Willemsen is a certified hypnotherapist, RTT therapist, and transformational coach based in The Hague, The Netherlands. Certified in neo-Ericksonian hypnosis from the Mike Mandel Hypnosis Academy, Olga Willemsen combines her knowledge of neuroscience, psychotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in her practice. Mrs. Willemsen is also a member of the International Association of Counselors and Therapists, which applies multidisciplinary methodologies of holistic practitioners with a common goal of empowering humanity. In Olga Willemsen's practice, hypnotherapy and coaching sessions are multilingual and available in English, German, Russian and Dutch. Hypnotherapy practice New Empowered You assists clients in alleviating stress and anxiety in various forms. Olga's Hypno-coaching method is effective in alleviating symptoms of burnout, depression, sleep disorders, trauma, lack of confidence, and self-sabotage. Olga Willemsen is available for an interview upon request.
