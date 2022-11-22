F.I.T. Resort Foundation addresses the shortage of the healthcare
F.I.T. Resort announces its plans to expand ventures into the healthcare industry to help address personnel shortages.
Inability to finance their studies remains the biggest obstacle for young people to enter the workforce in Ghana”AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already an influential name in the non-profit space known for empowering underprivileged youth, F.I.T. Resort Foundation assists young people with establishing a career in healthcare. Aimed at bridging the gap between the supply and the demand of professionals in healthcare, the foundation offers support in legal matters of establishing a business for independent healthcare providers.
Despite the declining death rate, WHO's NCDs report that preventable noncommunicable diseases and infections remain the biggest causes of death in Ghana. Hence, the demand for healthcare professionals in Ghana stays stark. To fill out the increasing skill gap, F.I.T. Resort Foundation provides much-needed assistance for aspiring healthcare professionals in embarking upon the career path in healthcare.
By supporting healthcare professionals, F.I.T. Resort Foundation ensures a better quality of life for all citizens of Ghana. The co-founders of the foundation, Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah, and Samuel Twum-Barimah are determined to lower the death rate in the country by addressing the shortage of experienced and skilled healthcare experts in the field.
Next to nurturing talent, the foundation joins forces with global investors to attract capital to make long-lasting improvements in the healthcare sector possible. F.I.T. Resort currently develops opportunities for physiotherapists, Medical Doctors, psychologists, chiropractors, and other medical professionals.
Amending the imperfections of the current social and educational systems in Ghana, F.I.T. Resort Foundation helps young people close the skill gaps when it comes to establishing themselves in the field as freelancers. Currently, this knowledge is missing from the curriculum of formal educational institutions leaving young people unprepared to face the challenges once they enter the labor market.
Entering the healthcare industry requires not only formal training but also financial aid. By guiding healthcare professionals upon entering the sector, F.I.T. Resort Foundation increases the quality of life in the country. "Inability to finance their studies remains the biggest obstacle for young people to enter the workforce in Ghana. With F.I.T. Resort Foundation, we create a positive impact in so many lives by providing the necessary guidance and assistance," - shares Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum Barimah of F.I.T. Resort.
F.I.T. Resort is well revered around the world for supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and skilled individuals in becoming independent and financially literate. Anyone willing to develop professionally, but is unable due to financial circumstances can receive aid such as covering school fees, training fees, or other expenses. The F.I.T. Resort Foundation has earned a reputation for creating a positive impact on many lives.
Furthermore, the foundation stands for a collaborative effort and is open to partnerships with like-minded investors who resonate with the mission of improving the quality of life in Ghana and beyond. F.I.T. Resort Foundation offers financial aid for educational needs and with the
help of potential investors and donors will impact more people.
Paving a successful career path for the new generation, F.I.T. Resort has a proven track record of improving the lives of numerous people through its mission. The organization utilizes the contributions to help other individuals who have the potential but are unable to realize it due to the lack of income to pursue formal education.
By venturing into healthcare, the foundation doesn't only address the shortage in the medical sector but will stimulate major improvements in the country's economy. This way, F.I.T. Resort strengthens the nation's ability to sustain long-lasting growth. With the mission and vision of empowering the African community, the foundation inspires youth to take charge of their financial destiny.
ABOUT F.I.T. RESORT FOUNDATION
F.I.T. Resort Foundation was founded in 2021 to advocate for underprivileged youth in Ghana. The mission of F.I.T. Resort Foundation is to improve the quality of life in Africa through financial literacy and financial independence. Support this noble cause via GoFundMe.
