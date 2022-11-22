F.I.T. Resort Foundation addresses the shortage of the healthcare

F.I.T. Resort Foundation Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah founder and CEO of F.I.T. Resort B.V.

F.I.T. Resort announces its plans to expand ventures into the healthcare industry to help address personnel shortages.

Inability to finance their studies remains the biggest obstacle for young people to enter the workforce in Ghana” — Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum Barimah