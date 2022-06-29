Nolij Consulting Awarded Master Ordering Agreement by Federal Aviation Administration
The Health IT leader was awarded during the FAA’s latest eFAST open season on-ramp
We are honored to be trusted by the FAA to enable their digital transformation efforts. With over a decade of federal IT experience, we are confident that we will deliver exceptional results”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, was awarded a Master Ordering Agreement (MOA) by The Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during its latest Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST) open season on-ramp. Nolij will perform work in three functional areas: Computer/Information System Development (CSD), Computer System Support (CSS), and Documentation and Training (D&T).
— Ashley Mehta, CEO & President, Nolij Consulting
eFAST is a 20-year program that began on September 30, 2010, with a final day of performance slated to be September 29, 2029. The eFAST MOA total ceiling amount is $7.4 billion.
“Nolij is excited to have been awarded the eFAST contract vehicle by the FAA,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting. “We are honored to be trusted by the FAA to enable their digital transformation efforts. With over a decade of federal IT experience, we are confident that we will deliver exceptional results.”
“Our solutions are based on the most advanced emerging technologies, such as AI/ML, RPA and Extended Reality, that we look forward to bringing to the FAA. Our exclusive cybersecurity Raptor framework ensures organizations are not only compliant but remain compliant as systems mature. With our extensive partnerships, we can help our clients innovate in a wide range of fields with personalized solutions to address individual workplace challenges,” added Mario Toruno, Vice President, Digital Health Solutions and Strategy.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
