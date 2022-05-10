NOLIJ CONSULTING WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD FOR ITS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING SOLUTIONS
Nolij was winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for its revolutionary AI and ML solutions at the 20th Annual American Business Awards®
Our AI solutions are a market disrupter and are accelerating business processes, data analysis and customer service to deliver dramatically increased results,”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution category at the 20th Annual American Business Awards® on April 28, 2022.
— Ashley Mehta, CEO & President, Nolij Consulting
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others. Nolij was nominated in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution category for their technology behind the Full Contract SCAN (FCS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool developed for a federal government agency. The platform enables scanning millions of structured and semi-structured acquisition data to identify and categorize like items, compare pricing and availability, and confirm the most efficient path to procurement and delivery of key goods and services.
“Nolij is thrilled to have won the Silver Stevie® Award for our AI and ML applications,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting. “Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions that consistently redefine the boundaries of Health IT and keep our clients future-ready. Our AI solutions are a market disrupter and are accelerating business processes, data analysis and customer service to deliver dramatically increased results.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. A Stevie judge remarked in reference to the FCS application that “more of such tools are needed to ensure cost savings in terms of procurements and ensuring a product reaches the right place at the right time” and that the “AI driven search is very powerful.”
“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
