Nolij Consulting Awarded Five Year DHA Contract with Optimal Strategix Group as Prime Partner
The Health IT leader was awarded a small business IDIQ as part of Workforce 3.0 $1.425 Billion DHA Contract in partnership with Optimal Strategix Group
We are thrilled by the opportunity to bring next generation technology to WF3 and contribute to DHMS becoming a world-class technology organization.”MCLEAN, VA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business was awarded a five-year contract in support of the Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) Workforce 3.0 (WF3) digital transformation efforts in partnership with prime partner Optimal Strategix Group (OSG). Following the successful WF3 submission in the small business category (Lot 2), Nolij and OSG, a leading customer-centric global technology and analytics provider, intend to enter bids in partnership for similar federal contracts in the future.
“OSG and Nolij both have a robust history of innovation and expertise when it comes to data analytics and technology solutions.” said Ashley Mehta, President & CEO of Nolij Consulting. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to bring next generation technology to WF3 and contribute to DHMS becoming a world-class technology organization.”
The award is a $1.425B, firm-fixed-price, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an estimated completion date of January 2028. Along with the other contract recipients, OSG and Nolij will be working with DHMS to build powerful technology solutions that leverage innovative new processes and best-in-class methodologies from the private sector to enable the entire PEO DHMS workforce to deliver exceptional technology for managing healthcare, workplace data and achieve year-over-year growth in product portfolio value and customer outcomes.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors.
To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
About OSG Analytics
Optimal Strategix Group (OSG) is a global leader in Customer Experience and Journey Analytics with a sophisticated technology platform. We provide our customers the resources to understand the current and future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers and enable business growth through meaningful experience and engagement strategies. OSG connects data to customer engagement through powerful AI-driven analytics; revealing customer motivations and designing outcome-driven nudges. Our Technology Enabled Services, and SaaS and PaaS products, have successfully delivered business and revenue growth to our customers including some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies by enabling outcomes around customer expectations, improving experiences & driving engagement. OSG is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania with offices in New York, Bengaluru, and Dubai.
For more information, visit osganalytics.com.
