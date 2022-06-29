One Positive Case detected at “Obra das Mães” Integrated Services Centre for the Elderly at Praia do Manduco

MACAU, June 29 - The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) was notified on 28th June by the Health Bureau about the detection of a positive case in the batch of ten samples collected at the Elderly Home of the “Obra das Mães” Integrated Services Centre for the Elderly at Praia do Manduco, under the mass nucleic acid test conducted in Macau.



The centre-wide rapid antigen test was conducted immediately afterwards and one positive result was identified among the 10 staff members. The person lives in Macao and hasn't left Macao since 18th June, and was tested negative in the first and second universal nucleic acid test, as well as during another screening of staff members and in four rapid antigen tests. Apart from this staff member, the rest of the staff and residents of the nursing home had negative results in the above-mentioned tests.



Upon being informed of the incident, the IAS immediately maintained close communication with the Health Bureau and the Centre, and notified the Fire Services Department to transport the staff member to the medical isolation centre. In order to reduce the contact among persons in the Centre and prevent the internal spread of virus, the IAS has also instructed the Centre to immediately arrange for the isolation of all staff and residents according to their risk level and to conduct a centre-wide antigen test, and to take various emergency measures, including disinfection of the environment, access control of persons, adjustment of daily routine and strict infection control. The IAS and the Health Bureau have also arranged for a nucleic acid test to be conducted by the staff of the Centre on the same day, the results of which are not available at the moment, since the samples are still being analyzed. At present, the situation of the nursing home is generally stable and there is no particular problem with the residents' daily life, food provision and care work. The nursing home has informed the residents' families of the incident, explaining to them the current situation and the measures to be taken.



There are currently 58 residents and 76 staff members in the Elderly Home of “Obra das Mães” Integrated Services Centre for the Elderly at Praia do Manduco. Since the implementation of the preventive closed-loop management measures on 25th June, staff were subjected to frequent nucleic acid testing and rapid antigen testing. This has shown that the relevant management is able to detect and isolate suspected infection cases in a timely manner. This incident also illustrates that even though the previous nuclear and rapid tests were negative, staff's test results are still subject to change in the first few days under the preventive closed-loop management measures. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct continuous nuclear and rapid tests over a period of time to detect infected persons early, ensuring the effectiveness of the preventive closed-loop management measures. To this end, starting today, the IAS and the Health Bureau will collaborate with all elderly and rehabilitation homes implementing the preventive closed-loop management measures to conduct nucleic acid testing and rapid antigen testing for their staff and residents for several consecutive days. This arrangement would be crucial to the effectiveness of the preventive closed-loop management measures in fighting against the epidemic.



At present, the IAS and the Health Bureau are still working closely on the development of the incident. Depending on the results of today's nucleic acid test, follow-up measures will be taken. Close collaboration will be maintained with the nursing home and its management to assist the home in implementing various control arrangements and maintaining basic operations.