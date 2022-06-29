Submit Release
Notification from Zhuhai Municipal COVID-19 Prevention and Control Headquarters on Adjustments of Health Management Measures for Arrivals from Macao

MACAU, June 29 - Notification from the Zhuhai workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:

According to the spirit of the “Prevention and Control Program for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Ninth Edition)”, developed by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Integrated Group of the State Council, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to adjust the health management measures for arrivals from Macao (to Zhuhai) as follows:

All individuals arriving from Macao are required to implement the health management measures “a seven-day centralized isolation + a three-day self-monitoring of health at home”. The entry policy for cross-boundary truck drivers, transport staff of funeral parlors, medical staff for critical care and civil servants for emergencies remains unchanged according to the existing regulations.

This notice will take effect from the date of releasing. All organizations and individuals must strictly abide by the above epidemic prevention policies. Those who violate the regulations will be held legally responsible for spreading epidemic.

