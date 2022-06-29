Change of parking location of one NAT mobile bus to the leisure area in Praça de Ponte e Horta

MACAU, June 29 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, citizens residing in yellow-coded zones are subject to nucleic acid testing on Days 1, 2, 4 and 7. For the convenience of these citizens, during a period of 4 consecutive days from today (29 June) to 2 July, two NAT mobile buses will be deployed to provide sampling service at two different locations from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

In order to make the sampling service more accessible to the citizens, the parking locations of the NAT mobile buses have been revised. The updated parking locations are: The Affiliated School of the University of Macau (unchanged as original), and the leisure area in Praça de Ponte e Horta (originally Rua do Almirante Sérgio - Kee Kwan Coach Station).

Meanwhile, according to the locations and population distributions of yellow-coded zones, and considering the walking accessibility of residents, five NAT stations has been additionally set up at Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 1/F, Seac Pai Van Public School, Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section), Patene Activity Centre, and Pui Ching Middle School.

Yellow code holders may book to take nucleic acid testing at the above locations via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. The system has been put into operation at 8:00 am today (29 June). Alternatively, citizens may book for free nucleic acid test at routine NAT stations via https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook. Results of such tests will not be displayed on the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for border crossing purpose.

The public are reminded that, before heading to the NAT station for sampling, they must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the test result through the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) in addition to reporting it through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.