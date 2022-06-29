Residents urged to declare correct residential address information on Macao Health Code

MACAU, June 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, in order to avoid being included in the lockdown or precautionary zones due to the failure to update or input errors in the address declared or selected in the Macao Health Code, and therefore results in being assigned a red or yellow health code, residents are urged to check the information in the “Residential residence” in the Macao Health Code as soon as possible.

If the declared address is incorrect or you are unsure whether the address you have stored in the database of the Identification Services Bureau has been updated, please re-fill the information in the health code promptly. At present, a very large number of residents are requesting for removal of red or yellow codes due to the above situation. It takes at least 48 hours to deal with the relevant situation, hence, to avoid affecting the anti-epidemic work and causing inconvenience to access permission, residents are appealed to actively cooperate.

In order to cooperate with the SAR Government’s zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control, Macao residents must fill in their habitual residential address in Macao on the Macao Health Code, so that when an epidemic occurs in Macao, people in the affected area can be identified in time. In addition to completing in the address information on the Macao Health Code, if it is confirmed that the personal address information registered at the Identification Services Bureau has been updated, residents can also give consent to the Health Bureau to obtain relevant personal information of people with the registered address in the affected areas from the Identification Services Bureau when there is an epidemic outbreak Macao.

The public are urged to check and update their residential address information in the Macao Health Code as soon as possible in order to avoid being locked with a red or yellow code because of incorrect information declaration. After removing home or changing address, residents should update their address correspondingly to ensure the residential address information is correct. It is reiterated that, zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control will apply according to the residential address declared on the Macao Health Code.

Those who have been locked red/yellow code due to incorrect address declaration may visit the Enquiries and Assistance Platform for COVID-19 Prevention and Control ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq ), select “Apply for removal of red/yellow health code”, and make application by completing the required information and submitting supporting documents. Relevant red/yellow code will be unlocked manually. For this, after this appeal, such residents are still required to update their residential address with the Identification Services Bureau.