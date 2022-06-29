Stobox launches one of the first DEX for security tokens with the first client
International company Stobox launches a new innovative product on the marketKYIV , UKRAINE , June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stobox Company, one of the Top-5 turn-key tokenization providers worldwide, released a revolutionary product for primary issuing and managing digital securities, Stobox DS Dashboard, last year and has already signed 35 clients. Today, the company is thrilled to announce the launch of its new product, Stobox DS Swap.
DS Swap is one of the first DEX optimized for security tokens; it is a unique DeFi liquidity solution for security tokens and crypto assets. The product provides security token issuers the solution to manage liquidity pools and automated market-making functionality. Additionally, it enables the secondary trading of security tokens following international regulations and compliance procedures. DS Swap is a "Uniswap" for security tokens (STO)!
Landshare LLC, Stobox's first client for a security token offering, successfully fundraised and reached a hard cap using Stobox services and products. That time, Stobox and Landshere conducted the first case of primary issuing security tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. Currently, Landshare is launching the next STO for a new property using DS Dashboard, a comprehensive SaaS solution to streamline all operations with tokenized securities.
Along with launching DS Swap, Stobox is happy to announce its first listing - Landshare LLC. Together with Landshare company Stobox conducting the first case in the world of secondary trading of security tokens on Binance Smart Chain using DS Swap DEX!
In the red crypto market, security tokens backed by real assets become an excellent alternative for investments and saving money from inflation and significant price fluctuations. Stobox is driving the financial and tokenization industries and becoming one of the most innovative and leading companies in this field that provides businesses with an opportunity to issue asset-backed tokens on the blockchain.
Stobox is a multi-award-winning company that provides technology and consulting to help clients leverage digital assets and tokenized securities. Stobox exists at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto and strives to enable businesses to implement decentralized technologies, simplify operations with digital assets, and remove obstacles to their adoption.
Landshare is a firm that integrates real estate to the blockchain, allowing direct investment on the Binance Smart Chain. It enables the creation of a portfolio of Real Estate Assets Tokens, each representing fractional ownership in real estate property, as well as the earning of profits on those tokens. Investing in such tokens, as opposed to ordinary cryptocurrencies, is legal and provides extra safeguards. Earlier, Landshare became Stobox's client for security token offerings.
