VN to establish industrial environmental index

View of the Đồng Văn II Industrial Park in the southern province of Hà Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has called for the implementation of an industrial environmental index in Việt Nam, according to Lê Thành Quân, head of MPI's department of economic zone management.

Quân said the establishment of environmental standards in more than 400 industrial parks and 18 economic zones across the country was to play a significant role in resolving environmental issues, reducing waste and achieving sustainable development. The MPI had been gathering data and feedback in preparation to set up Việt Nam's industrial environmental standards.

He said it was in line with the global trend to promote sustainable industrial development among developed countries including Japan, South Korea and Switzerland. The implementation of the index was also part of a national development strategy on green growth for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, as well as Việt Nam's commitment to reduce solid waste to 0 by 2050 in accordance with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

"The ministry encourages industrial parks to start preparing for the transition to environmentally friendly industrial production in the near future," Quân said.

The index, according to the ministry, is to be modelled based on international frameworks for building and operating environmental-friendly industrial parks and Việt Nam's environmental standards.

A representative from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) said the index should be built to suit Việt Nam's characteristics to ensure its successful implementation and practicality.

Vương Thị Minh Hiếu, the department's deputy head, said industrial parks and economic zones played an important role in attracting foreign and domestic investment, creating jobs and economic development.

However, there had been concerns over the environmental impacts in recent years as a result of rapid industrialisation including water pollution, air pollution and harmful waste. Hiếu said it's time the country made the transition to greener industrial production and sustainable development.

Nguyễn Trâm Anh from UNIDO said science and technology should be at the core of the transition with the government providing a solid legal framework and policy incentives to speed up the process. VNS