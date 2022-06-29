Pick It Up! Possum Town to Clean & Improve Luxapalila Park in Columbus, Mississippi
Pick It Up! Possum Town to Clean, Improve, Repair, & Add Safety Features to Make the Luxapalila Park a Top-of-Mind Family-Friendly Destination for Fun & EventsCOLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces its citizen-led Pick It Up! Possum Town citywide action committee plans to clean and improve the safety of Luxapalila Park to meet the lease requirements of the Army Corps of Engineers. The city has authorized Pick It Up! Possum Town to solicit grants, monetary and in-kind tax-deductible donations to clean and improve Luxapalila Park on behalf of and payable to the City of Columbus.
Unfortunately, a recent survey of the Luxapalila Park accessibility and grounds determined that the proposed cleaning, trail improvements, and the installation of modern safety features by Pick It Up! Possum Town require the temporary closing of the park. During the park’s temporary closure, Pick It Up! Possum Town plans to connect with civically-minded local and regional businesses, groups, clubs, and organizations that find value in revitalizing and sustaining a family and event-friendly destination in Columbus.
“On behalf of the City of Columbus and its city council, I encourage all businesses, citizens, and organizations to participate and support Pick It Up! Possum Town events and special cleanup projects,” says the city of Columbus mayor Keith Gaskin. “With your help, we are confident that the city and its citizens will benefit from a cleaner and safer community and its byproduct of increased tourism, business investment, and events of all kinds that choose Columbus as their destination.”
The quintessential mission of the Pick It Up! Possum Town committee is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Its efforts are not limited to picking-up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.
ABOUT COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
Founded in 1821, the historical “Friendly City” of Columbus resides upon the banks of the Tombigbee River on the Eastern border of Mississippi and serves as the county seat of Lowndes County.
Before its incorporation, the Indian trading-post settlement that became Columbus was called “Possum Town” by the Chickasaw and Choctaw Native Americans. Columbus’ historical significance began in 1540 when Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto described its location during his quest to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.
The city is further noteworthy for being home to legendary playwright Tennessee Williams, its designation as a Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, and three National Register recognized historic districts, making Columbus one of 12 distinctive destinations in the US. And Columbus’ formal “Decoration Day” remembrance of fallen Civil War soldiers led to our National Memorial Day holiday.
The “Friendly City” of Columbus, Mississippi, is widely recognized as a memorable tourist destination for its historical significance, survived and preserved Antebellum architecture, blues and jazz roots, city, and regional events, recreation areas, riverboat lore, Southern cuisine, temperate Winters, and proximity to extraordinary fishing, hunting, and seasonal waterfowl migration.
PICK IT UP! POSSUM TOWN CONTACT
Melissa, Phone: (662) 435-0070 or Email Melissa at maparsonslittercampaign@gmail.com
PICK IT UP! POSSUM TOWN LOGO AND IMAGE LINKS:
www.facebook.com/pickituppossumtown
www.facebook.com/CityofColumbusMS
www.thecityofcolumbusms.org
Melissa Parsons
Pick It Up! Possum Town
+1 662-435-0070
email us here