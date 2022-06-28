Senate Bill 1301 Printer's Number 1828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1828

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1301

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, JUNE 28, 2022

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 28, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Computer Data Center Equipment Incentive

Program, further providing for definitions, for sales and use

tax exemption, for eligibility requirements and for

revocation of certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "qualification period" in

section 2901-D of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known

as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 2901-D. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Qualification period." [As] Except as provided under

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24