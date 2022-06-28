Senate Bill 1301 Printer's Number 1828
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1828
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1301
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, JUNE 28, 2022
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 28, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Computer Data Center Equipment Incentive
Program, further providing for definitions, for sales and use
tax exemption, for eligibility requirements and for
revocation of certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "qualification period" in
section 2901-D of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known
as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 2901-D. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Qualification period." [As] Except as provided under
