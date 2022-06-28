Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 1826

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 517

PRINTER'S NO. 1826

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

488

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL, MENSCH, STEFANO

AND BAKER, APRIL 8, 2021

SENATOR ARGALL, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 28, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

State-related institutions, further providing for reporting,

for contents of report and for copies and posting and

providing for contracts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1502, 1503 and 1504 of the act of

February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law,

are amended to read:

Section 1502. [Reporting] Filing.

No later than May 30 of each year, unless otherwise provided

under this chapter, a State-related institution shall file [with

the Governor's Office, the General Assembly, the Auditor General

and the State Library] the information set forth in section 1503

under the requirements of section 1504.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23