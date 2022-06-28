Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 1826
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 517
PRINTER'S NO. 1826
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
488
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL, MENSCH, STEFANO
AND BAKER, APRIL 8, 2021
SENATOR ARGALL, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 28, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
State-related institutions, further providing for reporting,
for contents of report and for copies and posting and
providing for contracts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1502, 1503 and 1504 of the act of
February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law,
are amended to read:
Section 1502. [Reporting] Filing.
No later than May 30 of each year, unless otherwise provided
under this chapter, a State-related institution shall file [with
the Governor's Office, the General Assembly, the Auditor General
and the State Library] the information set forth in section 1503
under the requirements of section 1504.
