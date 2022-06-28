Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,066 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1827

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - TELEVISION, TELECOMMUNICATIONS, INTERNET WEBSITE OR ANY OTHER

ELECTRONIC MEANS, WHICH IS INTENDED TO BE RECEIVED BY OR

AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC. THE TERM SHALL NOT INCLUDE THE

RECORDING OF A MEETING.

* * *

"Public notice."

(1) For a meeting:

(i) Publication of notice of the place, date [and],

time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of a meeting in a newspaper of

general circulation, as defined by 45 Pa.C.S. § 101

(relating to definitions), which is published and

circulated in the political subdivision where the meeting

will be held, or in a newspaper of general circulation

which has a bona fide paid circulation in the political

subdivision equal to or greater than any newspaper

published in the political subdivision.

(ii) Posting a notice of the place, date [and],

time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of a meeting prominently at the

principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at

the public building in which the meeting is to be held.

(iii) Giving notice to parties under section 709(c)

(relating to public notice).

(2) For a recessed or reconvened meeting:

(i) Posting a notice of the place, date [and], time

method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of the meeting prominently at the

principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at

the public building in which the meeting is to be held.

20220SB1130PN1827 - 2 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1827

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.