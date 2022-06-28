Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1827

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - TELEVISION, TELECOMMUNICATIONS, INTERNET WEBSITE OR ANY OTHER

ELECTRONIC MEANS, WHICH IS INTENDED TO BE RECEIVED BY OR

AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC. THE TERM SHALL NOT INCLUDE THE

RECORDING OF A MEETING.

"Public notice."

(1) For a meeting:

(i) Publication of notice of the place, date [and],

time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of a meeting in a newspaper of

general circulation, as defined by 45 Pa.C.S. § 101

(relating to definitions), which is published and

circulated in the political subdivision where the meeting

will be held, or in a newspaper of general circulation

which has a bona fide paid circulation in the political

subdivision equal to or greater than any newspaper

published in the political subdivision.

(ii) Posting a notice of the place, date [and],

time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of a meeting prominently at the

principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at

the public building in which the meeting is to be held.

(iii) Giving notice to parties under section 709(c)

(relating to public notice).

(2) For a recessed or reconvened meeting:

(i) Posting a notice of the place, date [and], time

method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public

comment, if applicable, of the meeting prominently at the

principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at

the public building in which the meeting is to be held.

