Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1829

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1535

PRINTER'S NO. 1829

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1171

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, KANE, MENSCH, J. WARD,

PITTMAN AND STEFANO, APRIL 1, 2022

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 28, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF HIGHWAYS AND BRIDGES, FOR SECURING

LOADS IN VEHICLES AND FOR permit for movement during course

of manufacture.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4968(a.2)(10)(i) introductory paragraph

and (ii) introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 4902(A)(5) OF TITLE 75 OF THE

PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED AND THE SUBSECTION

IS AMENDED BY ADDING A PARAGRAPH TO READ:

§ 4902. RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF HIGHWAYS AND BRIDGES.

(A) RESTRICTIONS BASED ON CONDITION OF HIGHWAY OR BRIDGE.--

* * *

(2.1) GOVERNMENT-OWNED VEHICLES, VEHICLES OF LOCAL

GOVERNMENT AGENCY CONTRACTORS PROVIDING MATERIAL FOR

