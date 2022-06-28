Senate Bill 1249 Printer's Number 1831

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1691

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1249

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK,

CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER AND KANE, JUNE 1, 2022

SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 28, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for

pollinator conservation registration plate; and, in fees,

further providing for payments to special funds and

establishing the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1352.2. Pollinator conservation registration plate.

The department, in consultation with the Department of

Agriculture, shall design a special pollinator conservation

registration plate. Upon application of any person, accompanied

by a fee of $35 which shall be in addition to the annual

registration fee, the department shall issue the plate for a

passenger car, motor home, trailer or truck with a registered

gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. The Pollinator

Habitat Program Fund shall receive $25 of the fee paid by the

applicant for the plate.

