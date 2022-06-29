Protocon-Klay Zodiac forge partnership to foster global NFT Community

Protocon x Klay Zodiac

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protocon, a public blockchain project, signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with Klay Zodiac, to foster the global NFT Community. Klay Zodiac is a Klaytn-based NFT project inspired by the stories of the guardians who have descended to the blockchain world to safeguard the Klaytn Ecosystem.

Under the MOU, the parties will promote cooperation in expanding their own blockchain ecosystems, supporting marketing and promotional activities, and building global cooperation networks.

Protocon is a mainnet project implementing the foundational technologies of Web 3 that has developed a proprietary blockchain technology noted for excellence in performance and stability. The company is now developing ‘Blockcity’, a game that combines blockchain and metaverse on the basis of minecraft.

A source at Klay Zodiac said “Protocon’s technical excellence will be beneficial in terms of expanding our ecosystem. We will look for diverse options for reciprocal cooperation and wage a variety of initiatives including joint marketing activities.”