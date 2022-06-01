Protocon (PEN) listed on DigiFinex

DigiFinex X Protocon

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protocon announced that its PEN token has been listed on a global cryptocurrency exchange, DigiFinex.

Founded in 2017, DigiFinex is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms serving more than 4 million users across the globe. The platform not only provides project listings, but also IEOs, OTC, and margin trading etc.

Protocon is a layer 1 blockchain supporting Web 3.0, aiming to be ‘the next Ethereum’. It validates and finalizes transactions without the need for another network. To be more specific, Protocon improves the scalability of blockchain networks by providing the infrastructure and consensus for other blockchain services built on top of it.

The company is unveiling some of its core technology; so far, it unveiled ‘Contract Model’, a perfect smart contract alternative that significantly improved security and compatibility, and ‘Fact Hash’, a technique that securely connects heterogeneous blockchains.

In celebration of its DigiFinex listing, Protocon will reward its users by opening a PEN staking event. To holders who participate in the event, Airdrop rewards will be offered on the charging station of Recharge-one of the partners of Protocon.

Myungsan Jun, the Leader of Protocon, said “We are constantly moving forward with our roadmap, listing our token in both global and Korean exchanges for our investors. We will soon unveil a blockchain-based minecraft game ‘Blockcity’ around the second half of the year, and will accelerate partnership-building efforts, etc. to further expand the Protocon ecosystem.”