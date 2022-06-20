Protocon partners with Open Meta to build Metaverse NFT Platform

Open Meta x Protocon

SEOUL, KOREA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protocon, a public blockchain project, today announced a strategic partnership with Open Meta, a web3 company that designs and creates software to enable game developers to build within the pen metaverse. In the strategic business agreement(MOU), the parties expressed their mutual interest in building a metaverse NFT platform that enables global users to experience and enjoy various metaverse contents.

Open Meta Co., Ltd. runs ‘Open Meta City’, a proprietary metaverse real estate platform. Since its launch in January, Open Meta has successfully sold 106,000 apartment units placed in 10 different districts of Seoul. The platform enables any potential buyer to sign for real unit subscription in a metaverse environment; As of June, it recorded a competition ratio of 6,000 to 1.

Under the agreement, Protocon will combine its blockchain technology with Open Meta’s metaverse platform to create a new and innovative environment where global users can enjoy a variety of metaverse contents. The parties also agreed to technically support and advise in developing the NFT trading platform and to push forward for joint marketing in promoting the platform.

“We are excited to partner and collaborate with Protocon on the Metaverse project. The excellence in blockchain technology and the business development capability of Protocon will enable global users to interact in an ‘always on’ digital environment,” said Heejong Park, CEO of Open Meta.

Myung-san Jun, CEO of Protocon said “Protocon has proven the excellence of its technical solutions in the market, sequentially releasing yellow papers on ‘Contract Model’-an alternative to the smart contract and ‘Fact Hash’-technology that securely connects heterogenous blockchains. Our partnership with Open Meta is in line with our vision to create a global blockchain based metaverse platform.”

