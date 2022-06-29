Virtual Open Day Opens Minds
With six 30-minute sessions across three time zones content experts shared ideas, advice, tips and tricks! There was over 9 hours of content for participants!
We wanted to deliver a short, sharp series of sessions that were informative, and fun.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) held a successful Virtual Open Day on 15 June 2022. The team at Softlink IC ran sessions across three time zones where registered participants were able to view engaging and informative sessions such as; How to stay alert with Current Awareness in Liberty?, How illumin can shine a light on your valuable research management?, What Liberty’s smart serials can do to your catalog? and more.
— Softlink IC General Manager Sarah Thompson
Over the day the team held six 30-minute sessions across three time zones featured content experts who packed in plenty of ideas, advice, tips and tricks. In total there was over 9 hours of content for participants.
Softlink IC General Manager Sarah Thompson said “We wanted to deliver a short, sharp series of sessions that were informative, and fun. The Virtual Open Day was designed for any library or librarian that was interested in learning more about Liberty and illumin. It was also a change to stump our expert and hear about our development roadmap.”
Feedback from participants, who thoroughly enjoyed the sessions, included the ideal 30-minute format for each topic, a variety of content and presenters, enjoying a preview of new features and enhancements and an easy-to-follow schedule of events.
Feedback received over the three time zones was positive, including one participant who said "[A] very informative session. I am not very familiar with Liberty, so was interested in getting tips, particularly regarding digital resources and serials … and it has given me plenty to think about and feedback to my team. Many thanks for the opportunity to tune in. It was a very convenient format. Lovely to see some friendly faces from the Softlink team."
Softlink IC looks forward to the delivery of further learning and networking events in 2022.
About Softlink IC:
Softlink IC specializes in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centers and libraries.
Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin, integrate with the latest digital technologies, providing a centralized performance platform to store, manage, discover and deliver your physical and digital resources.
Sarah Thompson
Softlink International
+61 7 3124 6111
marketing.ic@softlinkint.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other