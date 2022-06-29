Rutland Barracks // DLS, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003449
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at approximately 1801
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Ave, Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release 3x
ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 28, 2022, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Travis Bunnell (32) of Rutland Vermont. Investigation revealed that Bunnell was operating on a criminally suspended license and was violating several court-ordered conditions of release including a 24/7 curfew at his residence. Bunnell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.