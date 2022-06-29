Rutland Barracks // DLS, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003449

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at approximately 1801

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Ave, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release 3x

ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28, 2022, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Travis Bunnell (32) of Rutland Vermont. Investigation revealed that Bunnell was operating on a criminally suspended license and was violating several court-ordered conditions of release including a 24/7 curfew at his residence. Bunnell was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.