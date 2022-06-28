Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 29, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Recessed at 2:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 54 To Appropriations
HB 1813 To Appropriations
HB 2619 To Appropriations
HB 2667 To Appropriations
HB 2702 To Appropriations
SB 635 To Appropriations
SB 818 To Appropriations
SB 1094 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 711 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 573 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 764 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1159 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2606 From Consumer Affairs as Amended
HB 2691 From Consumer Affairs as Amended
HB 2709 From Consumer Affairs as Committed
SB 924 From Health as Committed
HR 216 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 54 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1813 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2367 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2619 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2667 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2702 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1093 From Transportation as Committed
SB 1171 From Transportation as Amended
SB 1199 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 371
HB 2207
SB 423
SB 814
SB 904
SB 905
SB 1179
HR 19
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 2207
SB 423
HR 19
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives is in recess.