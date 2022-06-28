Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Recessed at 2:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 54           To Appropriations

HB 1813      To Appropriations

HB 2619      To Appropriations

HB 2667      To Appropriations

HB 2702      To Appropriations

SB 635         To Appropriations

SB 818         To Appropriations

SB 1094       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 711        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 155         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 573         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 764         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1159       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2606      From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 2691      From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 2709      From Consumer Affairs as Committed

SB 924         From Health as Committed

HR 216        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 54           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1813      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2367      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2619      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2667      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2702      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1093       From Transportation as Committed

SB 1171       From Transportation as Amended

SB 1199       From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 423

SB 814

SB 904

SB 905

SB 1179

HR 19

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 423

HR 19

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

