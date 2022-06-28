Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Recessed at 2:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 54 To Appropriations

HB 1813 To Appropriations

HB 2619 To Appropriations

HB 2667 To Appropriations

HB 2702 To Appropriations

SB 635 To Appropriations

SB 818 To Appropriations

SB 1094 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 711 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 573 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 764 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1159 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2606 From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 2691 From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 2709 From Consumer Affairs as Committed

SB 924 From Health as Committed

HR 216 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 54 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1813 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2367 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2619 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2667 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2702 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1093 From Transportation as Committed

SB 1171 From Transportation as Amended

SB 1199 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 423

SB 814

SB 904

SB 905

SB 1179

HR 19

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 423

HR 19

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives is in recess.