Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,000 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 216 Printer's Number 3313

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - A Resolution establishing, authorizing and empowering the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate, review and make findings and recommendations concerning rising rates of crime, law enforcement and the enforcement of crime victim rights.

You just read:

House Resolution 216 Printer's Number 3313

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.