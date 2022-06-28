Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,000 in the last 365 days.

Biologists begin grizzly bear research trapping in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Idaho Fish and Game will conduct grizzly bear research trapping in the Upper Snake Region from early July until late August.  This research is part of an on-going effort to monitor grizzly bears in eastern Idaho. Grizzly trapping takes place during this time to avoid spring and fall black bear hunting seasons.

When trapping operations are being conducted, the area around the trap site will be marked with bright warning and closure signs.  It is important that the public respect these signs and not enter posted areas. Trapping will primarily take place in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and the Cave Falls area near the Wyoming border.

Captured bears are sedated and handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. Bears that meet study team criteria are fitted with a radio collar. By observing radio-collared females, we are able to document age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival, and how often females produce a litter. Data collected from both sexes allow us to estimate survival among different sex and age classes, causes of mortality, and gain a better understanding of habitat use and food habits.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts or Idaho’s role in grizzly bear management, call the Upper Snake Regional Fish & Game Office at 208-525-7290.

You just read:

Biologists begin grizzly bear research trapping in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.