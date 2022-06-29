Intrinio Partners with CSRHub to Provide Access to Standardized Environmental, Social, and Governance Ratings
With ESG data, users can benchmark a firm's ESG ratings against its peers and across its industry.ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St Petersburg, FL: Intrinio’s ESG data is a valuable resource for corporate managers, analysts, investors, wealth advisors, and consultants. The ESG ratings supplied by Intrinio in its bronze, silver, and gold packages are constructed using CSRHub's rigorous standardization methodology, which powers over a thousand data sources worldwide. While there is no standardized approach to calculating ESG metrics, CSRHub can separate the signal from noise and deliver objective sustainability ratings across industries.
Cynthia Figge, CEO, and Cofounder of CSRHub, had this to say:
“ESG data is becoming more essential to investor analysis and decision making. We see ESG data moving from socially responsible to mainstream use. We are excited to partner with Intrinio to provide our ESG data solutions on Intrinio’s platform for ESG and more traditional asset managers use for investing.”
With ESG data available back to 2008, fintech businesses can construct, backtest, and analyze ESG-supported investment strategies and holdings to provide socially conscious results and portfolio transparency to themselves and their clients.
CSRHub covers 52,000 public and private companies globally, and provides ESG performance scores on 30,000 companies from 134 industries in 154 countries. Their Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from over 800 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.
The data, which is available via API for display inside applications, will also help companies improve stakeholder communication by pinpointing and improving ESG reporting gaps. In addition, it will help them construct new business opportunities that align with their company's mission statement.
Intrinio provides investors and analysts with ESG data needed to allow investors to construct long/short portfolios based on ESG ratings. It also allows them to gain insight into the ESG impact of their historical and current holdings. Finally, it helps them utilize ESG data to improve investment and asset optimization based on companies with sustainable opportunities.
Wealth managers and advisors can use this tool to construct additional wealth management offerings for clients that permit individuals to invest based on their personal values. They can also provide clients with information about how they are managing environmental, social, and governance issues in their portfolios or offer insight into the ESG impact of the client's current holdings and share their own ESG strategy with clients. Finally, this tool reduces clients' investment risks by examining ongoing and historic ESG special issues affecting positions in their portfolios.
CSRHub is an independent research firm that specializes in collecting, processing, and tracking over 52,000 publicly-traded companies around the world. Their rigorous standardization methodology powers Intrinio's packages, combining over a thousand data sources. This partnership will bring CSRHub's ESG ratings to Intrinio's customers in order to provide them with a comprehensive set of consensus ESG ratings constructed by CSRHub.
About the Company:
Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider with a focus on serving the B2B market from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it still affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If a customer visits the website, they can sign up, chat with the team, and get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.
Meghan Niezbecki
Intrinio
+1 727-310-0609
mniezbecki@intrinio.com