Letter of Credence, 28 June 2022

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 JUNE 2022

KWOK FOOK SENG

AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

Mr Kwok Fook Seng will be appointed as Singapore’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia in July 2022.

Since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995, Mr Kwok has served in portfolios related to South Asia and Latin America, the United Nations, and Southeast Asia, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He was Special Assistant to then-Foreign Minister Prof S Jayakumar in 2001.

Mr Kwok was First Secretary (Political) at the Singapore Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1997 to 2000, where he covered the UN’s Second and Fifth Committees. From 2002 to 2006, he led the Special Projects Desk handling cases of international arbitration at the International Tribunal for Law of the Sea and the International Court of Justice. He was Deputy High Commissioner at the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur from 2006 to 2008. He was Director-General of the ASEAN-Singapore National Secretariat from 2009 to 2010, overseeing Singapore’s participation at all regional fora under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

From 2011 to 2014, he was Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva. He chaired the Coordination Committee (Executive Board) of WIPO from 2012 to 2013. At the WTO, he chaired the Special Session of the Committee on Trade and Development (a pillar of the trade negotiations under the Doha Round) from 2012 to 2014. As Ambassador for Climate Change from 2014 to 2016, he led the team which negotiated and concluded the Paris Agreement at the 21st Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Paris in December 2015. He served as Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia from August 2016 to March 2022.

Mr Kwok graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies (Honours) from Murdoch University, Western Australia, and a Master of Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of the University by Murdoch University in 2020.

Mr Kwok was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2006 and the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2008. He is married to Madam Pearl Su-Ann Lee.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

