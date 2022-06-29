Kleinschmidt Awarded Hood Canal Bridge Fish Passage Project with Long Live the Kings
Fish Behavior Study at the Hood Canal Floating Bridge
Although this is still in the assessment and testing phase, the project has the potential to make a huge impact in the region in the future.”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Long Live the Kings (LLTK) to provide engineering services as part of the Hood Canal Bridge Fish Passage Project.
— Brad Johnson, P.E., S.E., Project Manager with Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt is excited to enter into Phase 4 of this ongoing project to provide fish guidance structures on a floating bridge located on the Hood Canal in Washington state. The fish guidance structures will be used as part of a study program to determine if fish passage can be improved at the bridge, which currently sees a mortality rate of approximately 50% for out-migrating juvenile steelhead salmon. During this phase, LLTK has requested that Kleinschmidt finish the design effort, produce a for-bid set of plans and special provisions for the fish guidance structure developed, and provide bidding support.
“This is a unique and challenging project from a biological and engineering standpoint. Although this is still in the assessment and testing phase, the project has the potential to make a huge impact in the region in the future,” said Brad Johnson, P.E., and S.E. Kleinschmidt’s project manager.
“Up to 50% of juvenile steelhead that makes it to the bridge will not survive beyond it, and other salmon species are also impacted. This mortality rate is approximately the same as all eight dams and reservoirs on the Lower Snake and Columbia Rivers combined, making this one of the most significant barriers to recovering threatened Hood Canal salmon and steelhead” said Jacques White, executive director of Long Live the Kings.
The project began in May 2022, with an estimated completion date of June 2023.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About Long Live the Kings
Long Live the Kings is a non-profit salmon recovery organization based in Seattle. Since 1986, LLTK has been working to restore wild salmon and steelhead and support sustainable fishing in the Pacific Northwest. By combining innovative fieldwork, pioneering science, and broad partnerships, LLTK has become an international leader in the improvement of science and management for salmon in Northwest waters. Our work provides decision-makers with science-based tools to advance salmon recovery while balancing the needs of fish and people. To learn more, visit www.lltk.org.
