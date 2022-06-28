SMWW’s Hockey Career Conference at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

SMWW's Hockey Career Conference helps sports professional prospects set the stage for meeting their career goals.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) will return for the 14th edition of its Hockey Career Conference, July 6, 2022, thru July 8, 2022, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, during the National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.

Despite the NHL Draft being sold out, SMWW's Hockey Career Conference participants will receive 100-level tickets for the two-day event (July 7, 2022 & July 8, 2022) included in their registration. They will get the opportunity to meet players, coaches, execs, and the commissioner up close and personal. To register, go to SMWW's Hockey Career Conference's webpage.

"Our NHL Draft Career Conference provides an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn about careers in the NHL while networking with some of the biggest names in the industry," says Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, SMWW president and founder.

The NHL Draft itself is an exciting sporting event beyond measure. When the hometown Canadiens won the number one overall pick at this year's lottery draft, it sold out within minutes. Hundreds of thousands of hockey fans from all over the globe were said to have logged in for a chance to grab tickets to the Bell Centre to watch the parade of young professional hockey prospects see their dreams come true by getting selected to play for an NHL team.

The yearly SMWW's Hockey Career Conference consists of speakers from all corners of the hockey industry (NHL, AHL, and CHL/QMJHL), from general managers to coaches to scouts, players, and even members of the media to help participants start or advance their hockey careers. These are some of the conference participants' first steps toward figuring out which career path is right for them and where they will see themselves in the world of hockey.

Here is a list of speakers for this year’s conference:

- Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers General Manager

- Wade Klippenstein, Colorado Avalanche Scout

- Paul Brauti, Seattle Kraken Principle Owner

- Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, SMWW President & Founder

- Daniele Sauvageau, Former Team Canada’s Women Hockey Head Coach

- Mike Johnston, Portland Winterhawks Head Coach, General Manager

- Reagan Carey, Premier Hockey Federation Commissioner

- Mike King, Ottawa Senators, Video Coach

- EJ Hradek, NHL Network

- Rick Curran, NHLPA Agent, The ORR Group

- Mike Curran, NHLPA Agent, The ORR Group

- Ian Beckenstein, Abbotsford Canucks Video Coach

- Ryan Bowness, Pittsburgh Penguins Scout

- Brian Blake, NHL Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

- Jeff Scott, NHL VP of Community Development and Growth

- Mike Oke, Peterborough Petes

- Harkie Singh, NHLPA Agent

- Jeff Baidoo, Former Minnesota Wild Account Executive

- Dino Caputo, WHL Tri-City Americans

- Clair Cornish, Peterborough Petes Analytics

- Phil Pritchard, Hockey Hall of Fame VP & Keeper of the Cup

And more to be added!

About SMWW:

SMWW is a global leader in online sports education. With over 30,000 graduates from more than 163 countries, SMWW alumni work in various positions for major sports leagues and organizations. https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/