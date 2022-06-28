Economic Council of Palm Beach County PAC Endorses Erica Whitfield's Re-election to the PBC School Board, District 4
I am honored to receive their endorsement and look forward to working with them to strengthen our local economy and improve our schools.”LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Council of Palm Beach County endorsed Erica Whitfield for Palm Beach County School Board, District 4. In their endorsement, the Economic Council highlighted Erica's leadership and integrity.
“I am proud to be endorsed by the Economic Council of Palm Beach County! The Council is instrumental in furthering economic development and job creation in our community. They understand the importance of quality education and the role it plays in attracting businesses to Palm Beach County. I am honored to receive their endorsement and look forward to working with them to strengthen our local economy and improve our schools," said Erica Whitfield.
Since her election to the Palm Beach County School Board in 2014, Erica has worked to increase funding for education, raise standards, expand technology, and increase teacher pay. As a result, teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are among the highest paid in Florida.
Erica is focused on maintaining fiscal responsibility and ensuring a safe learning and working environment for our students, teachers, and staff. She will continue to support student learning, empower parents and ensure teachers and service employees have the tools they need to succeed.
Since becoming a School Board member, Ms. Whitfield has championed public health issues. She worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR to be taught to every student before graduation. For the past several years, she has served as the Chair of the United Way's Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.
She is championing improved academic success at private early learning centers in Lake Worth and Delray Beach through Community Collaborative sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition. In addition, she is building connections between the principals and City Commission in Lake Worth through the Education Advisory Board and at City Commission meetings.
She serves on the American Heart Association Palm Beach County Market Board, the PBC Homeless Advisory Board, the Early Learning Coalition, Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards, Pine Jog Board of Directors, and is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.
Ms. Whitfield lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children, one of whom is a current student in our schools and a younger child who is a future student.
